Share this post
All University of Illinois Posts
www.woodhouse76.com
All University of Illinois Posts
I created a new section on Wood House for posts related to University of Illinois’ saliva-testing and covid mitigation programs.
Right now, Substack doesn’t have a way to copy or move previous posts to a new section. All but one of my U of I posts since April 6, 2022 are linked below, in the order I published them.
Future posts related to the University will be timelined on this page.
Wood House
FROM THE ARCHIVES: A Response to the University of Illinois’ Explanation of Its False Saliva-Test Claim
Photo source Twitter followers know that I’ve long been concerned about the University of Illinois’ SHIELD saliva test. My initial investigation into the school’s claims about having an Emergency Use Authorization resulted in the FDA calling their bluff - and delayed the use of the test in Illinois’ K12 schools. Fellow parent…
Read more
2 years ago · 17 likes · E.Woodhouse
Wood House
How the FDA Found Out About U of I's False Claims to EUA
August 19th, 2020 was a celebratory day for the University of Illinois & Governor Pritzker. A SARS-CoV-2 saliva test developed at the state’s largest taxpayer-funded school was now under FDA emergency use authorization (EUA), the school announced. The test “on the market,” as Pritzker put it at the…
Read more
2 years ago · 48 likes · 11 comments · E.Woodhouse
Wood House
Transcript: U of I President Tim Killeen's Responses to Illinois Rep. Deanne Mazzochi re: SHIELD
This is the transcript of University of Illinois President Tim Killeen answering questions from Deanne Mazzochi, member of the Illinois House Appropriations - Higher Education Committee, on March 3, 2022. Posted for general access, public comment, and future reference…
Read more
2 years ago · 34 likes · 15 comments · E.Woodhouse
Wood House
Letter: Deanne Mazzochi & Five Illinois Legislators to U of I President Tim Killeen
After appearing in front of the Illinois General Assembly House Appropriation-Higher Education Committee on March 3, 2022, U of I president Tim Killeen received a letter from six state legislators. If you or your child/loved one is/was a voluntary, coerced, or forced participant in covid-19 testing administered by or connected to the University of Illin…
Read more
2 years ago · 28 likes · 5 comments · E.Woodhouse
Wood House
Letter: U of I President Tim Killeen's Response to Rep. Deanne Mazzochi et al
Here’s University of Illinois President Tim Killeen’s response to a March 16, 2022 letter from Rep. Deanne Mazzochi & five other state legislators, regarding the school’s saliva-testing program. Posted for general access, public comment, and future reference…
Read more
2 years ago · 12 likes · 17 comments · E.Woodhouse
Wood House
Above the Law
Illinois law is crystal-clear about authority & processes for the control of communicable diseases, especially when it comes to isolation and quarantine. Surprisingly, the University of Illinois showed it had a good (if incomplete) grasp of these laws before deciding some didn’t need to apply to their staff & students…
Read more
2 years ago · 35 likes · 23 comments · E.Woodhouse
Wood House
The Heat is On
Another Illinois lawmaker has turned up the heat on University of Illinois President Tim Killeen. On Friday, Senator Chapin Rose (R-Mahomet), who serves on the Senate Higher Education Committee, emailed Killeen, Chancellor Robert Jones, and other executive staff about statements Killeen made on…
Read more
2 years ago · 30 likes · 8 comments · E.Woodhouse
Wood House
Overdue Payment
I found out why billionaire J.B. Prtizker’s campaign, JB for Governor, spent $12K+ on covid testing in one week. They had fallen behind in payments to the test provider, Shield T3. 😂 Invoices & emails cross-referenced with expenditures listed on Illinois Sunshine…
Read more
2 years ago · 18 likes · 5 comments · E.Woodhouse
Wood House
"A Concern of All Legislators"
Not being on Facebook, I missed this post from Illinois state rep. Deanne Mazzochi last week. (h/t DuPage Policy Journal for bringing it to my attention.) I’m encouraged that she’s not letting up, but where are the heck are the Champaign/Urbana-area legislators (e.g…
Read more
2 years ago · 2 likes · E.Woodhouse
Wood House
Three Illinois State Legislators Met with U of I President Last Month to Discuss School's Covid Test Use
Looks like Illinois state senator Chapin Rose (R-51) got the meeting with Tim Killeen, University of Illinois president he demanded back in August. Rose, Rep. Deanne Mazzochi (R-47), and Senator Terri Bryant (R-58) met with Killeen and other U of I officials via Zoom on September 14, 2022, regarding the school’s “Shield” saliva-based covid test/program/c…
Read more
2 years ago · E.Woodhouse