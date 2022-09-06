So…covid-19 was nowhere in the NYC emergency medical services (EMS) data*, until it was *everywhere*, all at once, simultaneous to the lockdown announcement? 🤔

Fascinating.

To clarify, this is phone call data. Phone calls placed to Emergency Medical Services.

UPDATE: 3/24/24: When I wrote this post, I missed the chance (and/or neglected to) cite Todd Kenyon’s concept of everywhere all at once that I alluded to in my opening.