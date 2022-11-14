Suburban Chicago High School Students Being "Requested" to Take a Covid Test for Jill Biden's Visit
Why are healthy teens being subjected to medical testing as a condition of sharing air with FLOTUS?
Some students at a suburban Chicago high school are being asked to take a covid-19 test tomorrow morning, in preparation for a visit by Jill Biden and three federal department officials, including U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.
An email from a District 214 administrator addressed to “select” Rolling Meadows High Schools students and their pa…