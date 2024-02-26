I was honored last week to be Leslie Manookian’s guest on the Health Freedom Defense Fund (HFDF) podcast Conversations on Health Freedom. We walked through the specious official data for New York City’s 2020 death spike from an article that PANDA colleagues and I published last year.

Leslie founded HFDF in 2020 as a non-profit that “seeks to protect and advance health freedom, educating Americans on informed consent, advocating for human rights and bodily autonomy for all people, and legally challenging unethical mandates, laws, and policies when necessary.”

You can see her award-winning documentary “The Greater Good” at https://greatergoodmovie.org/

UPDATE 2/28/24: Individual slides posted below