The Allegory of the Damaged Ship
What I think was done to create simultaneous death spikes around the world in spring of 2020
There once was a damaged ship on the ocean--nearly irreparable and far from home, but not in danger of sinking immediately. She had weeks, if not months of nautical miles left in her.
Then, without warning, a plane swooped in and dropped a bomb in on the ship. The blaze consumed her and she sank.
The people who sent the plane reported the event but didn’t tell the truth about it. They said a lightning bolt from a sudden storm struck the ship and started a fire that sank the ship. Knowing this would be the reason given, they had made sure weather radars showed a storm quickly appearing and dissipating.
But there was no storm.
There was only a plane with a bomb, sent by people who needed the damaged ship to sink, and then lied about what happened.
And everyone believed the lie, because the ship belonged to the people who bombed it.
This allegory - a version of which I first told on Twitter last year - is a metaphor for what I believe happened in many cities & countries around the world in spring of 2020: A coordinated & intentional sinking of damaged ships.
This sinking did not happen in the open; it occurred in “locked down” hospitals, nursing homes, and (possibly) hospice facilities & ambulances. While not the only thing that contributed to the simultaneous spikes, it was a primary and critical mechanism for the staging of deadly pandemic involving a sudden-spreading pathogen. Without it, such staging is impossible.
Consider: At all times, healthcare settings are filled with “damaged ships” who will “sink.” It’s not a matter of whether they will be discharged dead (versus alive), but when.
Hospitals and other congregate settings (homeless shelters, prisons, facilities for mentally unwell adults) harbor “salvageable ships” who aren’t at risk of imminent sinking but are vulnerable to sudden changes in standards of care, new routines, and medical error or misadventure.colleagues & have used the term healthcare fragility to characterize what I’m describing.
My term for the individuals who are at risk of earlier-than-anticipated death due to disruption is precipice populations.
Larger cities – especially those with certain demographics – have larger precipice populations. In other words, they have more damaged ships vulnerable to choppy seas, storms, icebergs, and unobserved bombings.
Healthcare fragility and precipice populations are key in an event like the one I assert occurred in 2020, because it means a whole country isn’t needed to contrive an emergency. The key propaganda tool in getting people to “take the virus seriously” is raw numbers.
As long as you can produce digits on screens and in dashboards divorced from any context for the number of deaths that normally, this is easy to achieve. The United States is a good example of how this worked, but there is no reason to think the same thing wasn't done in cities in many countries around the world.
Places like Bergamo, Madrid, and New York City went an "extra" mile as part of the pandemic kick-off, but I still suspect that elements of what was carried out in those locations were done elsewhere - and done repeatedly on a lesser scale in 2020 and beyond.
Precipice Populations are relatively "easy" to sink, but doing so requires planning. Even those who believe government officials "panicked" should concede that there are myriad response plans in place at the federal and/or local levels that are ready to be activated in Emergency situations, including rare or far-fetched disasters & scenarios. It's clear that, whatever was activated in spring 2020, it was not a Pandemic Influenza response plan. (I've hypothesized that NYC in particular appears to have been doing things that might be done in a devastating chemical attack.)
Sinking Damaged Ships also requires leveraging things that healthcare workers and first responders have already been primed to do and think. In the allegory, the pilot of the plane would have experience dropping bombs on targets - and may have been given a reason the ship needed to be bombed that wasn't the real reason. The same was likely true for the doctors, nurses, & ambulance crews in early and later stages of the COVID-19 operation.
Here's the "math question" that I keep asking myself (and striving to answer): How many ships is it possible to sink all at once? Is there a limit -- and what non-death parameters can be used to determine the upper bound?
Right now, through looking at data for various cities (including New York), I believe that anything more than 100% increase in all-cause death (baseline to peak) in 3-4 weeks is grounds for suspecting that data are manipulated in one or more ways.
There are only so many planes, so many bombs, and so many ships. The TechBros and Modelers would have known this and accounted for it.
Data fraud in the digital age isn't boundless, but it's also not difficult when you know people won't suspect that you bombed your own ships.
As for the potentiality of data fraud? Is it possible?
Absolutely and easily as noted in my personal anecdote.
The CDC launched their Covid19 “care home tracker” website on June 6, 2020.
Many of the recorded numbers were insanely inaccurate.
Here are some notable examples:
1) The Saugus Rehab and Nursing Center in Saugus, Massachusetts was listed as having 794 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in residents and 281 cases in staff. The facility only has room for 80 patients, maximum. Of which 45 tested positive along with 19 staff.
2) Southern Pointe Living Center in Colbert, Oklahoma was listed as having 339 residents die of COVID-19 despite only having a 95 bed capacity, and officially reporting not one single case of Covid19, let alone a death. I spoke on the phone with the manager of the home, Heather Martin.
3) Dellridge Health and Rehabilitation Center in Paramus, New Jersey was listed as the worst affected care home in the US with 753 "Covid deaths." The reality, according to their marketing director, who I also spoke with over the phone, is they have a 90 patient capacity and had only 20 "Covid deaths."
As for the iatrogenic deaths it in early 2020 in the US- it was mainly midazolam (not just a UK thing), propofol, fentanyl, DNR's and neglect- as well as other types of hospital barbarism including vents/oxygenation. Also at-home deaths rose sharply as a result of the fear campaign and new policies that mandated emergency personnel not attend to patients as they had in the past. At- home cardiac arrest went way up as a result. Listed as "Covid deaths" of course.
Data on NY hospital medications used- note the massive uptick per patient of aforementioned drugs:
"Medication utilization in patients in New York hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic"
https://academic.oup.com/ajhp/article/77/22/1885/5876487?login=false
Does anyone have first hand reports of any intrepid NYC reporters calling hospitals or going into hospitals or being outside hospitals and getting first-hand reports? Of course not as journalism is dead.
What was the main motive for this global operation? That is not so difficult to assess given what we know of those involved in planning this operation and given what we witnessed during the Covid Operation and what are currently unfold seeing right before our eyes.
“As long as you can produce digits on screens and in dashboards divorced from any context for the number of deaths that normally, this is easy to achieve.” BING🎯