As part of my effort to move some content I originally posted on Twitter to Substack, I’m sharing the story of when a grocery store in suburban Chicago called the police and wouldn’t let me buy food because I refused to put on a mask.

I am far from the only one who did things like this - and I’m certainly no “hero” - but I think it’s important for such episodes to be documented, lest people deny they occurred.

Both in America and elsewhere, citizens did NOT experience 2020 in the same way or under the same conditions. Rebelling against mandates in a “Covidian” city, state, or country where [illegal] orders were being strictly enforced was very different from doing so in an area where orders were widely disregarded by the populace or were not enforced.

Nearly four years later, I now see the “war” was over when Americans accepted 15 Days to Slow the Spread. Yet, on a practical/individual level, mandatory masking was always “the hill to die on.”

I recall friends & associates saying to me in 2020+ that masks were no big deal - it was mandatory shots they feared. For whatever reason, they could not see that, besides being a violation of bodily autonomy/integrity, the forced covered of the human face as a condition of participating in daily activities was social-psychological training wheels for mandatory shots and vaccine passports.

The solution then, as now, is for the masses to Just Say No, so that scenes like the one I experienced in September 2020 never happen again.

Mariano’s Market in Skokie, Illinois.

Tonight I was kicked out of Marianos Market in Skokie, Illinois, for refusing to put on a mask.

Store security called the police. Police came. I wasn’t arrested, but the store wouldn’t allow me to purchase my groceries, even at police request. (Keep reading for the long version.)

I walked into the store around 7:30 pm, with no intention of donning a mask. The city’s mask mandate has been in place since April 16th, and I’m over it. Saturday nights aren’t a busy time. Plenty of social-distancing space & very little talking.

I was largely ignored until I made the mistake of trying to get pork at the meat counter. The worker refused to serve me as I stood over six feet away, unless I masked.

I said no.

He retrieved a manager, who asked me if I needed a mask.

I said no.

She said I would have to a) leave the store, b) put one on, or she'd c) call security.

I chose c).

I walked away & kept shopping. Minutes later, security approached me. He asked me to mask.

I said no.

He asked me to leave.

I said no and “I’m getting groceries for my family."

I kept shopping.

A minute later, he came back with two managers & another security person. They reiterated I need to mask, leave, or deal w/the police. At that point, I became passionate. Not out of control, but my voice was elevated & masked shoppers were glancing my way.

Words the workers spoke: “Governor’s mandate” “store policy” “keeping everyone safe” “private property” & a metaphor about taking off your shoes at a friend’s house.

Words I spoke: “won’t pretend I’m sick” “we aren’t a danger to each other” “freedom" & "live our lives"

Neither side was persuaded.

I proceeded to the checkout, with a full-ish grocery cart, escorted by security. I had said I would check out with a mask on. They refused my concession & asked the checker to move to another station. I placed my goods on the stopped conveyor belt and waited, staring at security, in my mask.

Two policemen came. They spoke briefly with the Mariano’s staff team before speaking to me. Both were gentle; I was passionate but did not raise my voice.

They agreed the mask mandate has gone too far, and they declined to arrest or forcibly remove me.

I took the opportunity to let them know that Governor Pritzker’s 30-day executive order has now been reissued 7 times. They didn't realize that and agreed they had better things to do.

In the end, I was compelled to leave without out groceries, because the store would not sell them to me, even at police request.

As I departed, I walked over to the masked managers & security teamand& said I'd never been so ashamed of fellow Americans & that they no longer have to wonder if they would have the courage to stand against tyranny. To MY shame, I did not embody Ephesians 4:15. Then I left.

But I needed groceries!

So I went to the Mariano’s in Glenview. I shopped quickly, sans mask. People saw me. I avoided the meat counter and did don a mask just before checking out, because I couldn’t risk denying my children food.

I’m not gonna lie: This was a taxing experience. The shoppers at the first store saw my act of rebellion. What did they think? For most, I imagined reinforced their fears, and strengthened their resolve to comply. Did anyone think, “She’s right. This is wrong"? Maybe...

But you know what I can’t stop thinking about? Those (young) employees. In July [2020], the Governor said those of us who don’t want to mask are the enemy.

I think those workers believe it.

Original thread

Update: Afterword

A follower asked me today if I went back to the Skokie Mariano’s after this episode. The answer is yes - plus, I still shop at the Mariano’s where I live now. While the requirement was being enforced, I mostly half-masked or did as much as possible to avoid drawing attention to my face, which is easier in the winter than in the summer due to scarves, bulky coats, etc. I did see the same employees again, but the woman at the meat counter was gone within a few months. I’m sure mask enforcement wasn’t on her list of favorite things to do. I had some pretty harrowing experiences at the Target in Evanston as well.

Looking back, I think I continued patronizing both stores irrespective of their nonsense of a “This-Is-Where-I-Shop-and-I’m-Not-Going-to-Let-Them-Get-the-Best-of-Me” mentality. Also, there weren’t alternatives, i.e., all stores were enforcing to the hilt. (A few of the ethnic grocery stores were exceptions, but even those were pretty strict in 2020).

There were places like Williams-Sonoma in Oakbrook Mall to which I’ve never returned (at any location) because of how awful they were. On Christmas Eve 2021, a W-S worker pulled me by the arm out of the store and called security because I didn’t want to wear a mask. Unlike Mariano’s and Target, W-S isn’t a routine place I go and (frankly) I can buy the peeler I like elsewhere!

The store that surprised me most with how quickly it went from Full COVID Craziness to Complete Normalcy was Trader Joe’s. If I recall correctly, it was shortly after the shot was available when they literally took down every sign, every social distancing got, every directional arrow — all of it — overnight. The transformation was shocking and very joyful! Most employees still masked but they were back to their chatty, friendly selves. I won’t forget that change and shopped at TJ’s even more as a result. (Favorite item: Dark chocolate-covered almonds.)