The Freedom Conversation Podcast: NYC 2020, Propaganda, Global Coordination, Authority over the Body, What Makes People Sick & Other Fun Things...
Hour-long conversation with David Gardener
I enjoyed a casual hour-long discussion this afternoon on The Freedom Conversation podcast with David Gardener, who lives in Nova Scotia, Canada.
We talked about the New York City death spike (of course) - plus global coordination, the alleged disappearance of flu, who has authority over the body, what makes people sick, and whether we expect accountability for the evils exacted against humanity in 2020+.
Links related to some of the things discussed or explicitly mentioned:
“The F Word” (What I mean when I say the New York City 2020 death curve is fraudulent)
Article on FEMA refrigerator trucks sent to NYC: “FEMA Records Confirm It Sent Refrigerated Trailers to New York City in Spring 2020 But Suggest that Most Weren't Used as Mobile Morgues”
Article on NYC hospital reporting 28x morgue capacity in death: “Did This Happen? Lincoln Medical Center, New York City 2020”
Thread: Mass Grave Propaganda | Thread: Hart Island burial records vs video/photos | Thread: “What Were the Field Hospitals For?” | Thread: The Purpose of the U.S.S. Comfort
The religious objections to school mask mandates letter I wrote for my children
BiologyPhenom’s coverage of the Scottish COVID-19 Inquiry
Norman Fenton & Martin Neil’s book Fighting Goliath: Exposing the Flawed Science & Statistics of the COVID-19 Event. (includes chapter on “Vanishing Flu”)
My article on flu shot mandates and the U.S. flu surveillance/shot racket
My article “Apple Enters the Nocebo Effect Business”
Jonathan Engler’s articles on nocebo effect/psychogenic illness: “Did the ‘Nocebo Effect’ Play a Huge Role in the Events of the Past Few Years?” | “People Can Get Ill Just Because They Expect to Become Ill” | “Thoughts on Placebo & Nocebo Effects”
Danile Goytas’ book Can You Catch a Cold? Untold History and Human Experiments
Deadly Medicine: Creating the Master Race (USHMM online exhibit, book) | Book intro excerpt: (Also posted as thread on 27 Jan 2023)
During the Holocaust, every institution established to uphold civilized values failed - the academy, the medical, the judiciary, law enforcement, the churches, the governments, and, yes, the medical & scientific disciplines as well. In the name of utopian ideals, many traditionally charged with the protection of the public good subscribed to the grossest violations of human rights--even mass murder. As has often been said, indifference always is evil's greatest accomplice.
This points to the mission of our Museum: to teach not just the history of the Holocaust but its lessons as well; to teach that nations require of their institutions and citizens an attentive commitment to individual rights, social justice, and respect for humane values.
The exhibition speaks directly to issues that matter now, in our own time.
What responsibility do medical professionals have to their patients?
What are the implications of the ways we acquire and apply scientific information?
Is it always possible to balance the needs of the society as a whole with the right of the individual?
It is our hope that the questions [this exhibit] raises will challenge our visitors to make connections between the past & the present and, as a result, be more responsible and responsive human beings.
Sara Bloomfield, Director, US Holocaust Memorial Museum Deadly Medicine: Creating the Master Race (2004), acknowledgements page
