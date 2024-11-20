I enjoyed a casual hour-long discussion this afternoon on The Freedom Conversation podcast with David Gardener, who lives in Nova Scotia, Canada.

Audio version

We talked about the New York City death spike (of course) - plus global coordination, the alleged disappearance of flu, who has authority over the body, what makes people sick, and whether we expect accountability for the evils exacted against humanity in 2020+.

Links related to some of the things discussed or explicitly mentioned:

During the Holocaust, every institution established to uphold civilized values failed - the academy, the medical, the judiciary, law enforcement, the churches, the governments, and, yes, the medical & scientific disciplines as well. In the name of utopian ideals, many traditionally charged with the protection of the public good subscribed to the grossest violations of human rights--even mass murder. As has often been said, indifference always is evil's greatest accomplice. This points to the mission of our Museum: to teach not just the history of the Holocaust but its lessons as well; to teach that nations require of their institutions and citizens an attentive commitment to individual rights, social justice, and respect for humane values. The exhibition speaks directly to issues that matter now, in our own time. What responsibility do medical professionals have to their patients?

What are the implications of the ways we acquire and apply scientific information?

Is it always possible to balance the needs of the society as a whole with the right of the individual? It is our hope that the questions [this exhibit] raises will challenge our visitors to make connections between the past & the present and, as a result, be more responsible and responsive human beings. Sara Bloomfield, Director, US Holocaust Memorial Museum Deadly Medicine: Creating the Master Race (2004), acknowledgements page

Subscribe to the podcast on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/TheFreedomConvoPodcast |

Follow the podcast on X: https://x.com/FreedomConvoPod

Podbean: https://thefreedomconvopodcast.podbean.com/page/2/