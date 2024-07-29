Although I believe the “pandemic” of 2020 was entirely staged, I appreciate other theories about what happened that involve less strategy, slightly less evil, and more idiocy. Maryam Ebadi’s insightful “ghost story” metaphor fits the bill perfectly and is similar to the “Preparing for an Impossible Forest Fire” analogy I’ve used.

I first heard her comparison when she & I were involved in PANDA Slack channel in 2023. She hasn’t written about it at length publicly, but captured her thoughts via email in response to my request. It’s reproduced below with slight changes and her approval.

“Telling Pandemic Ghost Stories” as an explanation for what occurred in early 2020

Consider the scene of teenagers telling each other ghost stories at night around a campfire. Any sound from surrounding woods or loud crackle-snap from the blaze is startling and triggers all sorts of ghoulish things in their imaginations.

Some scientists in the field had been telling themselves and one other “Pandemic Ghost Stories” for at least 20 years — to the extent of running drills on an international scale with military and intelligence involved.

If we put aside the actual perpetrators of whatever was planned (or leaked or whatever), countless scientists and doctors from around the world who witnessed the story-telling, but were not party to the central planning, would have been poised and easily fooled by crackles that suggested a deadly virus. In that respect, Covid was a ghoulish phantom that seemed all too real, at least for a few months, to help the global reaction take place with a good degree of synchronisation. You could perhaps call this a 'nudge' for the scientific and medical community.



The psychology of some of the people involved in PREDICT, etc. may also provide more clues. A behavioural scientist would have a field day looking into what happened to the scientific and medical community.

I personally think there was a crackle (a reasonably unique but benign virus strand) and so it does not matter what you think the origin was. It still applies if people agree it was used for a whole-of-society coup.

Maryam Ebadi