The White House published a new page yesterday that typifies the ongoing Hyperreality COVID-19 TV Show and trumpets numerous rehashed, unsupported statements.

It’s hard to believe tax dollars paid for this nonsense and that someone felt this design conveys please take the Trump administration seriously.

Yet here we are, five years later, with The Don saying Chinese Virus, just like he did when he gave the order to shut it all down and decreed 15 Days to Slow the Spread.

COVID.gov is essentially a more glamorous, distilled version of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic report. Lipstick on a pig.

Five Points That Prove Nothing

Quick comments and questions on the five points follow:

Which virus?

A characteristic? Which one? Not found in nature? You sure about that?

What data?

A COVID-19 case is a positive test result for SARS-CoV-2. (What is SARS-CoV-2? Merely a sequence?)

Single introduction when? Single introduction where?

Pandemics aren’t a thing, and no alleged pandemic involving a respiratory illness has been definitively traced to anything, so the “multiple spillover events” claim is baseless.

All pandemic definitions involve something “spreading” and the illusion of spread is easy to create by deploying testing for a newly-named thing. (See H1N1.) Where is the evidence SARS-CoV-2 was spreading, or that it transmits from human to human?

Who cares about Wuhan being home to China’s foremost SARS research lab? I want to know why developers of the WHO’s “gold standard” PCR test said they relied on social media reports about SARS-related virus to direct their efforts.

Yes, they conducted gain-of-function research. So did/do many labs, including in Wisconsin and North Carolina. They aren’t good at it, i.e., function may be claimed but is not gained, and it can’t result in a globe-trotting pathogen leaking or escaping into thin air. Unless we’re talking about infectious clones being put into vaccines, testing reagents, or dispersed via another direct mechanism, the idea that GoF gave the world a pandemic-producing coronavirus is the stuff of sci-fi.

GoF is a well-funded fool’s errand which, in many instances, is focused on developing vaccines that can be forced on one or more groups of people. Proposals and secrecy and email threads involving PhDs, public officials, and private parties are irrelevant to the question of whether there was novel coronavirus suddenly spreading.

People who lied under oath or obstructed investigations should be punished for doing so. Tony Fauci is a bad man for many reasons, but he did not help create a pandemic and did not push to suppress the ‘lab leak theory.’

Labs of all kinds should be as “safe” as possible, for the sake of those working in the labs. A lab operating at a sub-par safety level is just that - not an intrinsic threat to humankind.

COVID-like symptoms are indistinguishable from symptoms associated with “flu” and colds. WIV researchers coming down with such symptoms is unsurprising and evidence of nothing. (Their flu shot status should be disclosed, however.)

COVID-19 was not “discovered at a wet market”. COVID-19 is the name the WHO gave to a “disease” which was never demonstrated to be unique or new on the scene in late 2019/early 2020. No novel virus or disease was discovered at any wet market in Wuhan. In all likelihood, Wuhan was selected as the site of inciting incidents in a staged pandemic due to the WIV/market proximity. (Same goes for the 2019 World Military Games “incidentally” being in Wuhan.)

What are “measures of science”? Which measures have been used? Are the measures used suited to purpose?

Maybe evidence of a “natural” origin is staring right at us: SARS-CoV-2 is a constructed entity that was effectively “taken” from something already detectable in humans/living things? Maybe the things called viruses are an endogenous phenomenon and not “in the air” or passed between us via droplets or aerosols, as alleged?

In any case, there are more than two options, and SARS-CoV-2 has never been shown to be the causative agent or singular causative agent of a disease called COVID-19.

Reactions to Other Points

WHO Response

Pandemics are declared, not observed, so it is incorrect to say that the WHO “responded” to a phenomenon as though COVID-19 was a hurricane instead of a contrived disease. The agency was “an abject failure” because they lied about a coronavirus and led the effort to pretend something was happening that wasn’t actually happening.

What the White House means by the WHO caving to CCP pressure, etc, is unclear. Pandemic treaties are unnecessary because pandemics cannot occur. Decades of lies about respiratory illness and shots of various kinds are being protected. The United States exiting the WHO does nothing to uncover the truth, including about the U.S. part in the pulling off the COVID Event.

Social Distancing

The social distancing recommendation did not shut down schools and small businesses across the country; illegal orders did that. Blaming an abstraction amounts to gaslighting. If anything unilaterally shut down these places, it was The President’s Coronavirus Guidelines for America (relevant excerpt below).

Masks

Americans didn’t need to be protected against COVID-19, because COVID-19 was/is a contrived disease. The inability of masks to do anything against respiratory things was well-established before 2020, as a paper written by Denis Rancourt in April 2020 makes perfectly clear.

“Efficacy” aside, the forced covering of the human face as a condition of daily life is wrong and a violation of bodily autonomy and religious freedom. In some states (e.g., Illinois), masking is a form of modified quarantine, which means the order for an individual to do wear a mask must come from the county health department and is subject to due process.

Mandated masking was the psychological training wheels for mandated vaccines. Mandated vaccines and vaccine passports were the precursor to digital ID and social credit systems.

Lockdowns

No one can dispute that there were harms generated by the actions the U.S. and other governments took against their citizens in 2020+. There was never any basis whatsoever to take any actions against the entity named SARS-CoV-2 because it was never shown to be a threat or a “spreading” threat.

With the statement above, the Trump administration would have us believe that it was the duration of so-called lockdowns that was the problem — not the initial “act”. There is no real admission or apology here, and the decisions of March 2020 are being shielded from scrutiny.

Conveniently, lockdown does not appear to be a term or concept in U.S. or state laws applicable to public health or the control of communicable diseases, which renders meaningless The White House’s invocation of the term.

Saying that the “most vulnerable populations” needed to be protected from something reinforces the falsehoods about a spreading coronavirus and sidesteps questions about the morality and legality of euphemisms like focused protection.

Cuomo/New York

I’ve investigated the New York City mass casualty event of spring 2020 in depth and dedicated many words to the “nursing home policy” excuse. (See here and here, for example.)

There is no question residents were killed via medical malpractice but “COVID positivity” was not the culprit. Saying so robs victims and their families of real justice and absolves authorities and facilities of democide and neglect.

How many residents total died in the spring period is still undisclosed, and no one in federal government has called for investigations into what happened in New York hospitals or with Emergency Medical Services.

Cancel the show and question this latest thing

Readers, it is way past time to escape from the false binary of Lab Origin/Zoonosis and recognize that we are simultaneously the audience, actors, and titular victims of The Truman Show on steroids.

The American government is not telling the truth, despite the adversarial Alex Berenson and others perceiving that they are.

Do not settle for limited hangouts and fabricated victories. Question everything, including this latest thing.