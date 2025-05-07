Wood House 76

Wood House 76

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fager 132's avatar
Fager 132
3h

Watch out for the "national security" justification. It'll be their catch-all rationalization for every bit of Stasi crap they'll try to pull, including shitcanning whatever tattered remnants of the Bill of Rights are still fluttering around the National Archives.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Jessica Hockett and others
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Hockett
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture