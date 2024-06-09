I was first made aware of Dr. James Miller in April 2023, by way of a

article and

A few days ago the same Substack published a recent sworn testimony by Dr. Miller.

I’ve read the testimony and agree with

that Dr. Miller is in a whistleblower position, although my observations, reactions, and questions are different from MW’s.

I may update this page with additional reactions. For the time being, I focus on the late 2019/early 2020 timeframe.

1. I have an M.D. from the Loma Linda University School of Medicine, 2000. I completed a residency in general surgery from UCSF Fresno in 2006. I practiced as a general surgeon, trauma surgeon, and critical care doctor until 2022 when I retired from surgery and critical care. Following my retirement, I now practice as a primary care provider. I certify that I am board certified with the American Board of Surgeons and the National Board of Physicians and Surgeons.

Many doctors involved with the Operation COVID-19 Live-Simulation Exercise were critical care doctors.

2. I attest that the below is an attestation of my witnessing aspects of a criminal collusion in part by hospital leadership, with federal authorities, to harm the well-being of Americans during the COVID crisis. I further attest that I also observed the established and long-standing groundwork of the wanton institutional corruption of the medical and healthcare communities, especially in hospitals, and will attest to examples I saw and experienced of this corruption in advance of the COVID crisis.

Miller said COVID crisis , not COVID pandemic.

I [Jessica Hockett] am also of the opinion that collusion has occurred involving hospital leadership and federal authorities and can provide circumstantial evidence of fraud to that effect for New York City.

I concur that the corruption occurred in advance of “the COVID crisis” but need clarity on the timeframe Miller is referencing when he says “COVID crisis”.

3. Beginning in 2014, I was hired as a senior surgeon on the Trauma and Acute Care Surgery team at the Providence Regional Medical Center Everett (PRMCE). The hospital physicians at the PRMCE became technically hired/managed/paid by the Providence Medical Group, which evolved into an inseparable group. I held many leadership roles at this hospital including being the Interim Director of the Trauma and Acute Care Surgery team.

“Technically hired” by Providence Medical Group but actually hired by another agency or entity?

2014 is the year of [what I consider] the Ebola proof-of-concept exercise. Craig Spencer was the “star” Ebola case in the U.S.

4. By 2015, I was the highest producer on the team. This meant that I operated more than the other surgeons on the team, had the best patient outcomes, made the hospital the most money, and had some of the least patient complications of al the Trauma and Acute Care Surgeons. This remained true for the remainder of my employment - through the beginning of 2022. I was considered an excellent surgeon and was frequently consulted on to care for prominent individuals in the community and staff and their families, even on days when I was not working or on call.

Dr. Miller’s success is to his credit and could have resulted in collusive enterprises regarding him as a doctor that could be groomed and counted on to follow along/just obey (which was clearly not the case).

5. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, another senior physician, who had been the director of the Trauma and Acute Care Surgery team, was removed from his position, largely for poor performance, although being well connected in the local and medical communities. Following his exit, despite my initial protests, I eventually accepted the role as the Interim Director of the Trauma and Acute Care Surgery Team/General Surgery Team until a permanent director could be found. After the hire of the new director, the physician who left reapplied for a position and was denied, due to below standard performance. Following this, I was made a target by a number of nurse leadership and hospital leadership administrators who had been personal friends or family with the former director because while I was the interim director, the standards for the surgeons on the team increased to require more productivity and better case outcomes than were previously required. I was then retaliated against. This included at least one nurse manager sending email(s) and other requests to nursing staff requesting nurses to watch me and file complaints against me. Following this, there were at least eleven (11) false complaints filed against me, submitted over the course of two (2) weeks, al of which were proved baseless and unfounded during the official investigation processes. The accusations of unprofessional behavior ranged nearly the entire spectrum of false accusations that could be grounds for discipline/firing - and were all determined to be unfounded and disproved. I was then informed by the hospital administrators that should any issues arise between myself and any other nurse or provider that I needed to involve leadership immediately due to the multitude of complaints against me.

Miller says COVID-19 pandemic here, versus COVID crisis earlier. What is the difference? What does COVID mean? Does it have an alternate meaning?

9. I attest that I observed the Chief of Surgery falsify medical records that resulted in his and the hospital's financial gain and inflicted patient harm to cover over a malpractice case involving a future business alliance. I reported this through the hospital's internal quality channels and am not aware of any legitimate investigation or action as a result of this fraud and patient's harm. I am aware that false accusations were brought against me following my report of these illicit activities.

When did this occur?

This sounds like the same “records confusion” reported during the NYC event with a transition to the EPIC system.

10. I attest that I am aware of and know other physicians from multiple hospitals who have undergone similar campaigns against their jobs and licenses when they are unwilling to stay silent about unethical and criminal behavior by their hospitals and hospital administrators.

Does this behavior involve the “COVID crisis” or the “COVID-19 pandemic”?

12. In February 2020, the first documented COVID-19 patient in the United States was admitted to the Everett Hospital for treatment.

The first positive test and hospitalization was in January. Why is the February 2020 patient called “the first documented COVID-19 patient in the United States”?

Is this reference to the Kirkland Nursing Home resident in late February?

13. As a trauma and acute care surgeon, I provided care for many patients who tested positive or had symptoms of COVID-19 infection.

Tested positive for what? Symptoms such as? What is “COVID-19 infection”?

14. I attest that in late February or early March 2020, I had a meeting with Stephen Campbell, the Chief Medical Officer of the Providence Medical Group, because I was in leadership roles at the hospital and in the medical group. Campbell informed me that the CDC had sent us a powerful antiviral since we had the first diagnosed COVID patient in the United States at our hospital. He then related to me inaccurate representations about this allegedly powerful antiviral, specifically about the functionality and effectiveness of what was understood to be remdesivir, which was given to the hospital as compassionate use directly from the CDC. I am aware that Stephen Campbell had similar meetings with other physicians in leadership. This appeared to be part of an effort by the hospital administration, due to their relationship with the federal health agencies, to incite physicians in leadership to have misunderstandings about COVID therapies and their effectiveness and to have us expecting/waiting for a "magic" medicine that had immediate efficacy from the government. In practice, remdesivir did not have the positive effects I was told and was instructed to anticipate.

The context appears to be receiving patients from nursing homes.

“Instructed to anticipate” suggests coercion or a directive.

The role of the CDC/Federal agencies in directing the use of remdesivir in this situation is supported by contemporaneous reports.

“What was understood to be remdesvir”. Was it? Is it possible it was another drug? Were doctors being tricked into “sinking the damaged ships” via euthanasia?

Did the patients die? How?

15. On or about March 2020, I discovered a series of fraudulent behavior and activities, culminating in Medicare fraud which was being conducted by a number of providers at the Everett hospital, to include at least one hospital administrator, and with the approval of the Chief Medical Officer of the hospital. When I alerted these individuals that they were committing fraud, they indicated that it was not an accident and they would not be stopping their behavior. I reported the fraud to local then federal authorities in compliance with CMS/medicare mandates. Following this, the hospital administrators attempted to fabricate grounds to fire me, take action against my state license, and remove me from the medical community because I would not stay silent when I observed criminal behavior that was unethical and violative of the oaths, practices, and policies of appropriate healthcare. However, no formal charges were ever brought against me, only threats.

Committing fraud how? Did the fraud commence with the passage of the CARES Act on March 25, 2020?

This sounds like a very serious incident involving fraud. If it happened in Washington, which was timed just prior to New York City, we can be near-certain it happened in New York.

16. On or about March 17, 2020, our hospital reached its inflection point for the COVID-19 pandemic. Which meant the numbers of COVID positive patients dying and admitted to the hospital were declining after this date and there was no longer an emergency. This was not reported publicly, instead the hospital leadership participated in fear propagation, artificially inflating their publicized numbers of COVID patients and COVID-caused deaths, and erroneously collecting federal aid for a problem that was not actually there. Following this date, when assessing COVID numbers under the actual patients that were seen and treated, the pandemic and urgency of COVID medical services was ended in our community in Washington State. There were still COVID infections, but there was not a crisis of resources. In fact, there was never a crisis of resources during the coronavirus "crisis" in our hospital, but there was a lot of press about our alleged lack of resources.

What does “inflection point” mean?

Did an “emergency” exist?

Dr. Miller is describing a ~2 week “surge” event that fits with my hypothesis that nursing home residents were sent into hospitals in a staged/simulation.

What Dr. Miller is describing in terms of timing appears to corroborate my observations about potential fraud with New York City HHC data.

Were all/most deaths that occurred in the hospital in the 2 weeks considered COVID-19 deaths? Was there all-cause death fraud as well - either timing or magnitude?

After March 17th, the pandemic was over? Again, this sounds like a simulation/staged event.

68. I attest that since the dispersal of the COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, I have seen significant and novel patient conditions such as atypical myocarditis, immunological disorders, and neurodegenerative disorders of varying degrees of severity that cause harm to my patients, which originated only after their receipt of the COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.

What is the meaning of “dispersal” in this context? (How is it different from “deployment” or “release” or “delivery”?)

“Novel” in what way?

Are these conditions distinct from other compounding effects and variable, including the effects of other shots?

Subject to update, and additions without notice. Apologies for any typos.

The similarities and differences between Miller’s testimony and Pierre Kory’s responses to me are striking, despite the difference in locations. I am of the opinion that Dr. Kory may have been unwittingly used by The U.S. Department of Homeland Security or another agency to cover up a staged event involving fraud, euthanasia, and iatrogenic measures.