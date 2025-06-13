Wood House 76

Discussion about this post

Ivan Iriarte
6h

"I can’t support the label 'the most dangerous vaccines in human history,' because it implies other vaccines were fundamentally safer—something I no longer believe."

Agree. In addition to that, another reason to not support this idea is simply because the covid "vaccines" are not vaccines.

As you have stated all the time in your writings, most of the so-called "dissenters" of the "covid response" appear to be dissenters because they are against the "vaccines" or against the govenrment mandates... but they are really on the "mainstream" side of the fence, because they accept the narrative of the "deadly new virus" that threatened humanity, irrespective of whether it came from a pangolin or a laboratory.

Pete Ross
6h

You want the LARPers to give away the game?

The covid swabs are cytology swabs to grab all the DNA for sequencing. If you got swabbed, the government has your genome on file and combined it with all your digital profile.

You know what amess it would be if the people sending FOIA requests all day long to get their personal information?

It's no secret that if LARPers go off-message, they get whacked, one way or another. There's no incentive for them to go off-message and every reason to just continue to play the game.

