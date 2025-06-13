The Brownstone Institute republished remarks today by Toby Rogers, originally delivered at a writers’ retreat in February 2024 and posted on his Substack here. Assuming Rogers’ views remain unchanged, I want to highlight and respond to two sections that speak to why the “released bioweapon” narrative relies on, and reinforces, key components of the official COVID story—including the New York City mass casualty event.

The first excerpt is a prime example of blending unproven claims about the supposed viral catalyst, SARS-CoV-2, with observations about the COVID response that many who dissent from the ‘official’ narrative can agree with.

Rogers said:

Covid marks an abrupt shift from a positive-sum game to the most extreme negative-sum game in history. I take the point that this had been coming on for fifty years if not longer. But Covid marked the moment where the ruling class revealed their true intentions. By Covid I mean, the development and release of SARS-CoV-2, the murderous hospital protocols, government edicts that blocked access to safe and effective medicines, and the creation of the most dangerous vaccines in human history.

The COVID event did mark a major shift — one that was long in the making for various reasons — and it revealed the true intentions of the ruling class, which are now plain to see. Because I prefer to place responsibility on governing officials, I describe the hospital protocols that were activated as democidal rather than murderous. Still, I agree that patients were killed through mistreatment and neglect, regardless of what originally brought them to the hospital.

I can’t support the label “the most dangerous vaccines in human history,” because it implies other vaccines were fundamentally safer—something I no longer believe. In my view, all vaccines have been far more harmful than advertised. I also don’t trust all-cause mortality curves or vaccine uptake data. What sets the COVID shots apart is not their danger alone, but the unprecedented scale, aggressive rollout, and level of coercion used to enforce compliance.

Governments absolutely issued decrees and took actions to block access to—or actively discourage—certain medicines. But the greater crime, in my view, was the pretense that a new disease existed at all, requiring novel or repurposed treatments, let alone a dedicated “vaccine.” (In hindsight, it’s clear that the narrative of Known/Early Treatments was one side of a strategically-planted false binary—No Known Treatments being the other.)

But the biggest problem with what Rogers said is when he refers to the development and release of SARS-CoV-2. Some very basic questions about this alleged release still have not been addressed by those who purport a release occurred:

Released how?

Released where?

Released when?

Released and showing up in no time series data of any kind until mass testing is deployed because why?

“Release” implies intent. I’m not asking Rogers—or any other proponent of a release theory—to spell out a motive. What I’m trying to understand are the mechanics: how exactly the virus was supposedly deployed, and why it makes sense for a so-called spreading bioweapon to “lie in wait” until it's somehow granted permission to emerge.

As readers know, I am baffled by the indifference, silence, and at times open hostility from American “dissidents” when it comes to the New York City mass casualty event. You’d think that the loudest critics of the COVID shot—many of whom built careers on exposing institutional lies—would be first in line to demand that RFK Jr. release the hospital records supposedly accounting for the handling of 22,000 bodies in 11 weeks. But instead, we get crickets. Why?

As my colleagues and I have explained repeatedly, the New York City event—and its “twin peak” in Bergamo—were pivotal in convincing the public that a deadly, fast-spreading SARS virus was on the loose and that only a vaccine could stop it. No New York? No COVID shot. It’s that simple.

After reading the final section of Rogers’ remarks, I think I finally understand the aversion to confronting what happened in New York.

He said,

That’s where I initially intended to end my remarks. But then I started reading Robert Kennedy, Jr.’s new book, The Wuhan Cover-Up, on the plane. It’s astonishingly good, perhaps the most important book in American history. So let me just say a brief word about his book and how it fits into the argument that I just made. Bobby’s thesis is that the US has a massive biowarfare program going back to World War I. After World War II the US recruited the top Nazi and Japanese biowarfare scientists to expand our program. When the Cold War ended we recruited the top Russian biowarfare scientists to join the US program and our biowarfare program kept growing in spite of the absence of any viable foreign adversaries. Now there is a new class in society: 13,000 of those who work at over 400 US biowarfare labs. SARS-CoV-2 and everything that followed is their work. What’s clear to me now is that the biowarfare industry has captured: Pharma,

academia,

the military,

the media,

the political system,

the regulatory agencies,

the intelligence agencies, and

international organizations. And with the help of a massive amount of propaganda, the biowarfare industry has also captured the American mind. This is our economy now. The tentacles of the biowarfare industrial complex reach into nearly all sectors of the economy. So Bobby’s book is consistent with what I said earlier but the situation as he describes it is so much worse. Our economic system now is the opposite of liberalism. It’s the fulfillment of the dreams of the Third Reich. With CRISPR, the biowarfare industry can infinitely change the DNA and RNA of humans and viruses. They’re bad at it right now. But the temptation is too great, they will never stop playing God.

I don’t dispute the existence of bioweapons programs. But unlike Rogers, Kennedy, and many others, I see them as largely dysfunctional, theatrical, and hubristic. These programs haven’t produced, and can’t produce, viral agents that are both “released” (intentionally or accidentally) and capable of circulation in the real world or human-to-human transmission.

Rogers is right that the biowarfare industry has “captured the American mind”—including his own, it seems. He cites SARS-CoV-2 as a “good” example of something real happening…that didn’t happen. He says, “They’re bad at it right now,” yet still treats the outcome as if it proves they’re capable of creating a globe-sweeping pathogen. But if they were bad at it, then how did this alleged pathogen virus get so far?

What I’m beginning to see is this: the Trump administration, along with many dissidents, need SARS-CoV-2 to be a dangerous “released” entity. And they need the New York City spike as Exhibit A—not of natural spread, but of overreaction to a manmade bioweapon. That’s what justifies their fear of these programs and their calls for stronger regulation (not eradication, notably).

Some try to sidestep the biological and epidemiological implausibility by swapping out a virus for a released poison. But in conversations with those who hold this view, the underlying message is no different—and no better supported: Your government is trying to kill you—and can—by silently deploying deadly agents into the air. Just like New York.

This is the trap, isn’t it? Clinging to a “release” narrative—whether virus or poison—keeps the fear narrative alive. It preserves the myth of New York, protects the central fraud of COVID, and frames the response as both necessary and understandable: of course they panicked—it was a bioweapon.

The real scandal isn’t what was released. It’s that nothing needed to be and there’s still no good evidence that anything was.

If Toby Rogers and RFK Jr. are serious about dismantling the biowarfare state, they should start by questioning the psy-op that made it look even halfway competent.

Until that’s done, the illusion holds, ready to be restaged.