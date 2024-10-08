Inspired by good dialogue with Ann Bauer on X, I’m departing from my usual focus a bit to document some things I am thinking about the SARS-CoV-2 “lab leak” hypothesis. I confess to not keeping up with the latest news from Lab Leak Land and therefore may be missing robust responses to the observations I’ll make about that point of view. I trust readers will apprise me of important things I’ve overlooked.

The way I see it, the current “dichotomy” insofar as the alleged existence of singular pathogen & *variants* that light-up PCR tests is this:

Naturally-Occurring/Already Out There or “In” Humans Vs. Man-Made/Adulterated

Then there’s the mechanism issue:

Already in Nature (No Leaping), Leapt from Nature (Zoonosis/Zoonotic Transmission from Non-Human Animal to Human) Vs. Came from Lab(s)

Within “came from lab(s),” the options seem to be:

It accidentally leaked/escaped (e.g., on lab workers)

It was intentionally released [into the air?] in one or more places.

It was intentionally deployed via direct mechanism in one or more places (e.g., via flu shot, testing swabs/reagents, oxygen tanks).

As far as I can tell, Lab Leak Enthusiasts have not reasonably explained or defended, let alone proven

the mechanism(s) by which the thing named SARS-CoV-2 is supposed to have gotten from lab(s) to everywhere else,

evidence that the thing named SARS-CoV-2 “spreads” or transmits from person to person,

a causal relationship between the thing named SARS-CoV-2 and either Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia (NCP) or Co rona vi rus D isease 20 19 (COVID-19),

how the thing named SARS-CoV-2 was “around” in 2019/early 2020 without showing itself in mortality data until government officials took actions and deployed mass testing in hospitals,

how the thing named SARS-CoV-2 created successive mass casualty events in geopolitically strategic locations like Iran, Bergamo (Italy), Madrid, New York City, and London.

evidence that Gain-of-Function research has ever resulted in - or ever could result in - a virulent and/or transmitting or spreading pathogen.

I would appreciate being directed to any writer or researcher with a Lab Leak orientation who has described what he or she thinks happened - and how - in a manner demonstrating a strong command of biology, timeline, and relevant data. To date, the best distillation of the “COVID origins” landscape that I’ve seen is in Piers Robinson & Kevin Ryan’s recent paper A Plausibility Probe of 9/11 and COVID-19 as ‘Structural Deep Events’ (see section 4, under C).

For what its worth, my current view is this:

Transmission or spread of SARS-CoV-2 from a point source doesn’t “work” mechanistically, or with the sequence of events which transpired in late 2019 and early 2020, and would require believing many impossible & magical things that have never been empirically observed or demonstrated scientifically or medically.

The wet market/zoonotic leap hypothesis is equally implausible and alleged evidence of coronaviruses transmitting from bats to humans is based on unwarranted inferences, funding agendas, & wishful thinking.

Testing & seroprevalence data from New York City (and other places) make abundantly obvious that whatever was being identified via tests was widely prevalent - and doing nothing consequential that required a “response” - before the WHO, et al said there was a public health emergency.

If there was dispersal of a pathogen, infectious clone, or “signal,” it was not via person to person transmission or spread but via one or more direct method(s).

If all-cause mortality fraud has occurred, i.e., deaths were higher pre-March 2020 than official data show, it would change the debate entirely and require revision of all hypotheses.

The Lab Leak vs. Zoonosis/Wet Market debate was staged. Among other purposes, it keeps scientists, other experts, and the public from questioning whether anything was suddenly spreading, whether there was a new cause of death, whether the pandemic declaration was fraudulent, and whether pandemics are even possible.

Government authorities/agencies and private interests are proliferating & protecting decades of lies about respiratory illness, viral transmission, and the efficacy of seasonal shots & other vaccines.

Post subject to revisions, updates, & changes of mind.