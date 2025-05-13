I had a very fun conversation with(Jeremy Nell) last week that will be available to watch on UKColumn.org today at 2 pm Eastern U.S./1 pm Central.
In a “teaser” clip posted on X, we talk about whether we’d go back to 2019 if we could, and I share my “backdoor method” for getting friends to talk about the COVID “pandemic”. 😉
I’ll revise this post after the full interview is available.
Two of my favourite, no holds barred thinkers. Looking forward to hearing you chat about stuff.
If they were starting a new country together, I’d volunteer to join it. We’d have lots in common.