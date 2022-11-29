My apologies for two Substack posts in one night, but it appears Twitter’s Covid-19 Misleading Information Policy has been removed. Likewise, the page is no longer connected to the company’s “How We Address Misinformation on Twitter” page.

Here’s the link to copy/paste and check for yourself. https://help.twitter.com/en/rules-and-policies/medical-misinformation-policy

If I’m not mistaken, the link was still active this morning when I checked it.

Wayback Machine’s last capture of the policy was November 26th. (See a previous version of the “How We Address…” page here.)

This is the same policy under which my account (@Wood_House76) was “permanently suspended” in July. The company claimed my direct-quote from and link to Wall Street Journal article by Allysia Finley constituted *medical misinformation* and subsequently denied all of my appeals.

Last Thursday, Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced that most suspended accounts which hadn’t broken the law or engaged in egregious spam would be restored.

Today, Musk posted several tweets related to free speech, including one that said something called “The Twitter Files on free speech suppression” would soon be published on the platform.

@ElectionWizard reported tonight (via Platformer News) that Twitter is starting the process of reinstating 62,000 or so suspended accounts with 10K+ followers.

My account had ~38,000 followers and remains suspended as of 10:54 p.m. central.

UPDATE: h/t @justin_hart for finding this page, which says Twitter stopped enforcing the covid-19 misleading information policy on November 23, 2022. It still appears to me that the policy was removed altogether sometime today.