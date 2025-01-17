I am growing inpatient with - and very suspicious of - the New York City medical examiner’s office after their latest response to a freedom of information request that is more than a year overdue.

On 8 December 2023, I asked OCME (Office of the Medical Examiner) for eight sets of records. One item was fulfilled; two items were not available because OCME is not the keeper of the records.

In April 2024, records access officer Alison Nixon said the remaining records requests would be fulfilled by 19 October 2024, which came and went without me having received requested records or a status update.

I inquired about the records last week (reported here) and received the following response from Ms. Nixon on 10 January 2025 [emphases hers]:

Dear Jessica Hockett, Thank you for contacting OCME regarding the remaining items in your FOIL request. I appreciate your patience in awaiting the update you requested. Please be aware that each item in your request requires that our information technology staff build multiple database queries, then run those multiple queries, then submit the resulting data to me as the counsel handling your FOIL request. I must then manually read and review the data to ensure that our agency policies and procedures have been followed and all legal and regulatory requirements have been met. Each phase of the process takes time as no staff member at OCME works exclusively on FOIL requests, regardless of their complexity or extent. Given that context, OCME proposes to fulfill the following of your requests with responsive records. OCME believes that it does have records responsive to the following requests: 1) Number of cremation permit applications//requests received daily between 1/1/2018 - 12/22/2022 2) Number of cremation permit applications//requests approved daily 1/1/2018 - 12/22/2022 5) Number of autopsies performed weekly by the OCME between 1/1/2018 and 12/31/2022. Use zero (0) for any weeks in which zero autopsies were conducted 6) Underlying cause of death determination for all deaths for which OCME determined cause of death for deaths occurring between 10/1/2019 and 12/31/2022. Please provide the determinations and data in a weekly format, if possible. The following request will require an e-discovery search, retrieval and review (plus redactions) by OCME Legal counsel. 8) All directives, orders, reports, memos, emails, and/or presentations that explain or mention the OCME’s processing of 12,663 deaths during the week of April 26th, 2020 - May 2, 2020.

Ms. Nixon noted that OCME had previously supplied records for an item in my original request, which I acknowledge and was not inquiring about in my most recent inquiry.

She also said “OCME requires further clarification” on item 7) Dates of death for all deaths processed by OCME, occurring between 1/1/2018 - 12/22/2022 and asked:

What precisely do you mean by “processed?” Do you refer to all deaths subject to autopsy? Or all deaths in which the cause and manner of death is non-suspicious, but the bodies were still transported to our morgue? Or do you mean all deaths, regardless of cause and manner of death, that are in our database over the period specified?

In closing, Ms. Nixon said,

Now that OCME has updated the status of your request, please be assured that we do intend to deliver the responsive records to you as they become available, or in a rolling basis. Your request, at least in respect of records we acknowledge herein that we have in our custody and for which we do not have additional questions, will be fulfilled by May 1, 2025. I look forward to your clarification regarding item 7 as well.

It is inexcusable that a publicly-funded agency would delay fulfillment of a December 2023 request until May 2025. How much work the items I requested require is irrelevant given that I asked for the records over a year ago.

I responded to Ms. Nixon with the clarification on item 7). She has not yet replied to that email.

My request is related to OCME’s unexplained processing event at the end of April 2020 that involved 11,000 deaths - most of which are alleged to have occurred in hospitals.

Federal data show a disturbing drop in autopsies conducted during the city’s spring 2020 death spike. A failure to perform a normal number of autopsies has the appearance of trying to cover up undisclosed factors involved in a highly unusual, six-week 250% rise in deaths at home.

The NYC Chief Medical Examiner at the time was Dr. Barbara Sampson.

Sampson served in the role from 2013-2021. She presided over controversial cause of death determinations for Joan Rivers and Jeffrey Epstein and worked at OCME during the 9/11 World Trade Center disaster.

An updated list of my outstanding FOI requests to New York City agencies can be found here: