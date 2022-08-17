UPDATE on Austin v. Board of Education
For some districts, the Illinois school mask/close contact exclusion case is "over," but the issues remain.
Update on the Illinois school masking/exclusion case, via Tom DeVore’s campaign:
Last week, Judge Raylene Grischow dismissed 110 defendants from the parent-led lawsuit concerning mask and exclusion mandates. Tom Devore, the attorney representing the parents in the case, will continue the challenge against the 35 remaining defendants.
