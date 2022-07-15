My permanent suspension from Twitter continues. No response from the company yet.

Mitch Robson of The Chicago Thinker took an interest in my plight. His article from earlier this week captures my perspective and the related issues well. The Thinker has shone a bright light on free speech suppression throughout the pandemic.

Speaking of Big Tech censorship, my friend Andy Bostom was released from purgatory last night, after lawyer James Lawrence sent Twitter a lengthy strongly-worded letter.

Meanwhile, another friend, Daniel Kotzin, is still sitting in prison with me, but got a boost this morning from the recently-freed Alex Berenson. (I agree with Berenson’s Substack sentiments that users who have been kicked off under the banner of covid misinformation may have a breach of user contract case.)

Daniel smartly used Berenson’s tweet - a repeat of the one that got Daniel in trouble - in a last-ditch effort to provoke Twitter moderators to use common sense before he hires James Lawrence to send a legally-threatening letter for him too.

At least we’re in good company: Michael Senger remains suspended - you can find him on Substack - and Daniel Horowitz’s account is likewise canceled.

I wonder which Government-Narrative Contrarians Twitter will silence next with its “covid-19 misleading information policy”?

Stay tuned…