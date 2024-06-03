Weekly Deaths (All Causes), January 2018 - December 2023: United States With and Without NYC Metro
Two graphs, presented without comment
Graph 1
Graph 2
Counties used for NYC Metro (based on this map and personal experience)
Fairfield County, CT; Essex County, NJ; Hudson County, NJ; Sussex County, NJ; Bronx County, NY; Kings County, NY; Nassau County, NY; New York County, NY; Queens County, NY; Richmond County, NY; Rockland County, NY; Suffolk County, NY; Westchester County, NY
Correction: The title of this post originally said "January 2018 - May 2020.” (See below for a graph of that timeframe.)
The person closest to spotting this problem in real time was "Professor Akston" - under his old account https://x.com/ProfessorAkston/status/1797456459439255773
It looks like NYC moved many deaths that happened before and after the Spring of 2020 to one short period instead of recording them when they actually occurred. Am I reading that right?