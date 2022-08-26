Wow.

Using the passive voice, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said today that “the decisions [made] to have all the kids go home and learn remotely” were “a mistake.”

I’m giving Hochul three slow claps for this admission, even though she’s in a politically safe-ish position to say it, because Andrew Cuomo gave the school shutdown order in March 2020.

Funny enough, Hochul’s statement aligns with the sentiments of Illinois Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey.

Bailey said this week that Governor J.B. Pritzker needs to apologize to students and parents for closing schools in favor of virtual learning in spring 2020.

I agree.

Hopefully, Hochul’s “confession” is a step toward removing from office every elected and public health official who lied to themselves, teachers, & parents about the necessity & “equity” of school closures in response to covid-19 .

UPDATE: h/t to Gigi NYC for finding this May 1, 2020 Kathy Hochul tweet, which called K12/college closures “the best course of action to keep students, staff, and NY families safe.”