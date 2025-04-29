Inspired by the experiment

tried with Google NotebookLM - and which we wrote about

- I applied the platform to the investigative work I’ve done on The Elmhurst Hospital Event of spring 2020 by “feeding it” all articles on this page:

Elmhurst Hospital Jessica Hockett · November 13, 2024 Articles related to the events at Elmhurst Hospital Center in Queens, New York City, during the spring 2020 death event. Displayed in the order they were written. Read full story

Being AI, the hosts of the podcast are anonymous. I’ll call them George and Lucy. You can access the “conversation” here:

Obviously, what George and Lucy “say” and “think” reflects the attitudes and content of my analysis and writing. They are not making an independent or human assessment.

But they are a fairly good substitute for — and indictment of — professional journalists who should have taken an interest in records related to the “epicenter of the epicenter” hospital in Queens long ago.

Two of the discrepancies George and Lucy focus on regard bed occupancy data and emergency department data from different sources. (Selected images shown below.)

Readers may recall Elmhurst Hospital being the focus of a “viral” New York Times video in late March 2020…

…as well as a press conference on The White House lawn.

The Elmhurst data is only one of many serious problems with the New York City death spike of spring 2020 — which I consider fraudulent in presentation and (like Bergamo, Italy) critical to the staging of a global pandemic.

