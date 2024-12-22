A friend sent me this article about Ivermectin for my reaction.

It’s an interesting read with intriguing details that demonstrates (yet again) how Drug Lords & their Funders are forever in search of for-profit purposes their drugs can serve.

When it comes to Ivermectin and other “early treatment” drugs for COVID-19, my position is more straightforward and sidesteps the efficacy question altogether:

There was no new disease or cause of death caused by a novel coronavirus that came on the scene in late 2019/early 2020. The WHO lied when it created Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Because there was no new disease and nothing unique about the associated symptoms - no new repurposed treatments were needed. Hydroxycholoquine and Ivermectin were part of the government’s dual-sided Op/Counter-Op in a staged pandemic. Besides profit, the utility of these drugs is in preserving the “new novel spreading virus and new disease” narrative. As far as I know there have been no Randomized Controlled Trials (RCTs) involving either drug versus chicken noodle soup, a warm blanket, and a hug (as Dr Mike Yeadon has recommended) - or any of the remedies offered by post-war Brits in this 1959 video. Any “treatment” that spares someone who has tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 from being admitted to the hospital and subjected to a euthanasia protocol or neglect is going to perform pretty well in a study. The largely test-dependent COVID case definition means that patients in IVM and HCQ studies could have any number of symptoms or conditions for which the drugs are beneficial (or at least not harmful).

“But Ivermectin/HCQ really worked for me and my grandma!” someone might say.

Okay. So it didn’t make worse whatever unremarkable illness you & grandma had, and possibly spared you from things which might have made it much worse. That’s neither proof a novel disease nor the efficacy of the drug.

Maybe you’re thinking, “But HCQ was suppressed!”

The “battle” over the drug was a highly politicized affair involving circus-like Pro/Con factions. What better way is there to create demand for a product, and direct questions away from whether a new deadly pathogen is suddenly spreading, than to have one group saying a drug works for the disease it allegedly causes and another, bigger and louder group saying it doesn’t? Peter McCullough versus Anthony Fauci, covered by The Wall $treet Journal in April 2020 is illustrative:

It’s easier to see in retrospect that Early Treatment was implicitly presented as an alternative to Hospitalize & Oxygenate or Sedate/Ventilate, without directly challenging the idea that a new disease was going to send a good number of people to the ICU who needed to be intubated.

James Todaro and two colleagues, for example, were very quick with a Chloroquine paper the same day the U.S. declared a National Emergency. Saying things like “it might slow the pandemic” and “give extra time to develop a vaccine” affirmed the WHO’s claims and the federal government’s embrace thereof. There’s no anti-establishment stance here.

is correct that Ivermectin was planted early as well. Later in 2020 and into 2021+ the drug was thrust more prominently into the Early Treatment spotlight with help from Pierre Kory, Senator Ron Johnson, Joe Rogan, and others, as The Pandemic War moved into different theaters and phases.

The idea that the government & vaccine developers would try to keep repurposed drugs or mundane remedies from the public during a Deadly Pandemic Event is not only a predictable storyline but also straight out of the movie Contagion. I tip my hat to the agencies that pulled it off in real life using a range of unwitting and witting players.

They prevented much of the populace from questioning the pandemic - and saved some chickens too.