Some people believe the Bird Flu Ballyhoo is the WHO’s attempt at Round 2 of the COVID Event.

I disagree.

It’s only the latest installment in a futile, decades-long effort to pretend seasonal vaccines are a worthwhile and relatively harmless endeavor in the treatment of respiratory illness.

A few reminders & connections are worth making as WHO officials push their ‘Next Pandemic’ messaging.

For readers unaware, the history of the WHO is inextricably tied to the study, branding, and preventative treatments for influenza. I suspect “strains” and predicting “circulation” in one hemisphere via prevalence in another are something of a cover story for the fact that flu shots do not and cannot work and increase susceptibility to respiratory illness & complications therefrom.

The WHO would never admit this, of course. Neither would the U.S. military, which has also long been involved in experiments with flu shots — and mandating thereof for service personnel.

As I’ve explained previously, the name of the WHO’s global flu surveillance game (i.e., testing and tracking of influenza-like illness) is uniformity & conformity. Invested and participating countries do not simply do “that which is right in their own eyes.” They collect and report variables in accordance with guidelines and directives. Some countries play a larger role in developing those rules than others. (Nations with centers related to the agency’s Global Influenza Surveillance and Response System [GISRS] are Australia, China, Japan, United Kingdom, United States, and Russia. Germany’s not on the list but they are the WHO’s biggest funder and many research and financial. interests in contemporary scams involving viruses and vaccines.)

Coordinated responses to pandemic flu are a big part of WHO’s raison d'etre and a chief “global health threat” they believe requires “a global response”.

Unfortunately, once the WHO started telling themselves and the populace a lot of lies about flu and pandemics - and chasing after Holy Grail ‘prevention’ - they could not stop. I’m no medical doctor or epidemiologist but I see a vicious cycle of disrupting a natural balance & harming normal immune-system responses involving (what we call) respiratory illness. The mRNA route is only the latest attempt.

Calling out that platform as a criminal enterprise and public health disaster is extremely important and I am grateful to those who are committed to fighting on that front. Doing so without recognizing and attending to the broader seasonal surveillance and shot schemes, however, is unlikely to dismantle & destroy the Pandemic/Bioterrorism Preparedness Industrial Complex for good.

Both American ‘medical freedom’ advocates and those strongly committed to saying the COVID shot is a poisonous weapon are remiss in ignoring flu shot harms and the very obvious efforts to sell Quad-demics that can be easily parlayed into One Shot to Rule Them All.

Maybe they need a refresher on how easy it is to use testing to cover up sins and create illusions? Or a reminder about the prevalence of flu shot mandates & coercion tactics in the U.S.?

In my view, the ‘COVID-19 Pandemic’ was never about suddenly or legitimately finding & responding to SARS-CoV-2. It was - and still is - about failing to own the consequences of a massive racket involving flu and vain efforts to fix what was never broken. Early/Preventative Treatments, be it shots or other prophylaxis for ‘influenza’ etc., have a long history and very much appear to be the problem - perhaps the advent of the problem - not the solution.

I’ve learned enough in the past five years to see a case like the one published in NEJM last week to ask not only, “How was she treated and why?” but also, “Where’s her vaccine record and which shots had she taken lately?”

I hope to write more about the relationship between COVID-19 and the disappearance/reappearance of positive flu tests - which I believe was intentional - in the coming year.

Note: Multiple stylistic changes were made to this article post publication.

