Remember this commercial?

A boy with a Tootsie Roll lollipop walks up to an owl (paragon of wisdom) and asks, “Mr. Owl, how many licks does it take to get to the Tootsie Roll center of a Tootsie Roll pop?”

The owl takes the stick, removes the wrapper and says, “Let’s find out!” He licks three times, bites to the center, and pronounces, “Three!”

An existential narrator closes with, “How many licks does it take to get to the center of a Tootsie Roll pop? The world may never know…”

This ad comes to mind whenever someone says, literally or effectively, that ‘the world will never know’ where SARS-CoV-2 came from and how it got from point(s) of origin to everywhere else. Variations on this theme include

There was a manmade virus and it came from a lab. But we’ll never know whose lab or how it got out.

The virus was released. By whom or from where, we can never be sure.

The virus emerged in Wuhan and could have come from anywhere in China. There is no way to know the animal or when it jumped to humans but we know it will happen again.

It’s a bit like Mystery Science Theatre, isn’t it?

We’re basically told to ‘just believe’ and accept that there are too many unknowns for Scientific Hypothesizers to be expected to explain or defend what they think happened, when, and by what means.

I cannot and will not accept “The World Will Never Know” because I don’t agree with the WHO/CCP’s original claim about a novel spreading coronavirus. (Latest article related to that here.)

Someone recently suggested to me that hypothesizing about the planned nature of the COVID-19 Event - i.e., whether it was a ‘cock-up or conspiracy’ as

has put it - is pointless and destined to hang out in a box with other ‘unprovable’ events like landing on the moon, the murder of JFK, and the destruction of the World Trade Center.

I’m no expert in those other ‘conspiracies,’ but the rational side of my brain says the basics about those events are absolutely known and knowable. For example, we either did or did not put a Man on the Moon. There’s no in-between. (Sorry, Boomers!)

Maybe - just maybe - we don’t need more ‘science’ at this point to begin to prove whether there was a novel spreading coronavirus that dropped like a bomb on some places but not others?

Let’s start with the basics and compel officials to substantiate the all-cause death curves. No matter which country you live in — Germany and Sweden included — your officials have every incentive to lie not only about cause of death but where, how many, when, and if deaths occurred. There is no reason for every death record in every jurisdiction in the world to not be subject to public review.

Many experiments could be conducted to show the average number of licks it takes to get to the center of a Tootise Roll pop. ‘The world may never know’ is a fun tagline, but in the real world, when it comes to events like ‘COVID-19,’ saying or suggesting as much is not only intellectually lazy but obstructive to truth, accountability, and justice for all.