A interdisciplinary group of 37 authors from 13 countries has published an assessment of global COVID-19 policies and offered seven recommendations for reducing “adverse consequences on health, society, and scientific progress” when responding to a similar event in the future.

One of the authors, Norman Fenton, has posted an associated press release and his statement, which you can read here.

Fenton rightly notes “it is extremely difficult to get any paper that question[s] the ‘official covid narrative’ published in a peer-reviewed journal.”

He goes on to say the article “had to make a number of ‘concessions’ to ‘the narrative’ which no doubt our [Substack] followers would object to” but that he nevertheless considers it “an important development that this paper has now been published.”

Via comments on the post, Fenton elaborated, saying, “The main concern I had was that the paper had to stick with the narrative that there really was a major pandemic” and “I think there was a nasty flu-like virus but I don’t think there was a pandemic in any sense other than a fabricated one.” Other authors have made similar statements.

Development of the paper

For further context about the paper’s development, I contacted lead author Gerry Quinn and asked what month/year it was undertaken, the timeframe during which potential contributors were asked to join the effort, and information about how the coauthors were selected and solicited.

The substance of Quinn’s reply follows:

The work originally started off as a manuscript called 'the synthesis' which was a summary of the work that we were already trying to publish (but not all were accepted). The two paradigms paper (pre-print) https://osf.io/preprints/osf/s9z2p Non-pharmaceutical interventions, consequences paper https://www.mdpi.com/1660-4601/20/7/5223 The seasonality paper https://scholar.google.com/citations?view_op=view_citation&hl=en&user=xU0uxTcAAAAJ&sortby=pubdate&citation_for_view=xU0uxTcAAAAJ:maZDTaKrznsC We sent out requests to other authors about Nov-2022 and this took maybe more than 4 months. The manuscript was submitted first to BMJ global health Nov 2023 where it spent more than a year in review before rejection. This current submission to IJPH was also more than a year!

I sent a follow-up email reiterating the request for information regarding how the coauthors were selected and solicited.

A timeline based on Quinn’s response and dates provided in the paper follows:

November 2022: Paper initiated

Feb/March 2023 (est): Collaborators secured

November 2023: Manuscript submitted to BMJ Global Health

02 July 2024: Manuscript submitted to IJPH

December 2024 (est): Manuscript rejected by BMJ Global Health

23 April 2025 : Manuscript accepted by BMJ Global Health

30 May 2025: Publication in IJPH

I will update this post should Quinn reply again.

A few comments

There’s no need for me to critique the paper’s contents because, as readers know, I disagree with its assumptions — i.e., that a pandemic occurred and that there was sudden onset of a novel acute respiratory illness caused by infectious agent named SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that was spreading or transmitting from human to human.

I assert there was no pandemic, regardless of which WHO definition is applied, and refrain from saying things like there no pandemic by any meaningful definition of the word, because they don’t reflect my current interpretation of evidence drawn from data, events, documents, testimonies, etc.

I do, however, appreciate the very precise, strategic language in the first two sentences under “Background” — as well as the (unintentional?) irony of neither citation supporting the WHO’s core claims:

In December 2019, a cluster of patients with a novel acute respiratory illness was identified in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China [1]. The infectious agent causing this illness was named “severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2” (SARS-CoV-2), and the respiratory disease associated with it was dubbed “coronavirus disease 2019” (COVID-19) [2].

Insofar as the question posed by the title - What lessons can be learned from the management of the COVID-19 pandemic? - it seems a a big lesson learned on the part of the WHO, public officials, and private parties — i.e., the perpetrators — is that they can simply claim a new health threat exists, offer no proof, and get the populace to obey, with the support of most scientists and doctors, even to this day.

The lesson for us is that authorities got better than a war, with what they were able to accomplish in a very short period of time, from the public’s perspective. All it took was a story, a test, and propaganda. No bombs. No ground assaults. No chemical weapons of mass destruction. Numbers and images on screens sufficed. We could admire aspects of the feat were it not so debased and destructive.

Quinn, et al don’t venture into this territory, of course, and situate their conclusions and recommendations — which are formulated from many accurate claims and fair distillations of facts —in the prospect of a future pandemic that authorities will need to “manage.”

So is the paper a “win”?

For permitted dissent (defined and explained here and here), absolutely. It’s a valiant attempt to shift the Overton window for “Covidians” and Average Joes and be on-record in the scientific literature and represent a range of studies and policy decisions that were published by early 2023. The authors feel they have accomplished the goals of the undertaking. By that measure, they can and should be proud of doing what they set out to do. Whether it gets us closer to the truth is another matter altogether. Time will tell.

Meanwhile, no disclaimer from an individual author can change the fact that the paper fortifies (or at least does not take deliberate steps toward removing) the “hedge of protection” surrounding the claim that a novel, risk-additive virus or disease began to spread in late 2019.