Wood House 76

Wood House 76

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Fisher's avatar
Jeff Fisher
4h

Fenton is clearly one of the good guys but in admitting that the only way to get the paper published was to concede there was a pandemic renders everything else useless palaver. If there was no pandemic no interventions of any kind—shots, NPI, lockdowns—would ever need to be discussed. I recall a discussion Jay Bhattacharya had with Jonathan Engler about how counterproductive it is to have a purity test—A PURITY TEST!!—ie no pandemic— in order to advance discussion.

He’s right—no pandemic, no discussion and of course endless discussion is what he and his ilk are about.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Jessica Hockett and others
Thomas Kenworthy's avatar
Thomas Kenworthy
4h

It would not surprise me if the practice of peer review was intentionally started to destroy science.

It makes no sense. The reader of an article review it by debate, critique, new article etc. And so there is progress towards truth.

This peer review thing just makes it difficult both to write and to critique.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jessica Hockett
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Hockett
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture