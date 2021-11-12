It’s been a tragic week for youth mental-health deaths in Chicagoland. Six high school students have taken their own lives.

On this page, I’ll attempt to track youth mental-health deaths that occur in Cook, DuPage, Lake, McHenry, Kane, Will, & Kendall Counties in the 2021-2022 school year, by name of the student’s school.

Each time a school is listed under a month represents one student.

Updated April 26, 2022

September

Glenbard South High School (Glen Ellyn)

Illinois Math & Science Academy (Aurora)

Lincoln Way Central High School (New Lenox)

Roycemore School (Evanston)

October

Neuqua Valley High School (Naperville)

Oswego East High School (Oswego)

November

Downers Grove North High School (Downers Grove)

Hinsdale South High School (Darien)

Lincoln Park High School (Chicago)

Minooka Community High School (Minooka)

Neuqua Valley High School (Naperville)

Providence Catholic High School (New Lenox)

Timothy Christian School (Elmhurst)

[School Unknown] (Melrose Park)

December

Families of Faith Academy (Channahon)

January

The Latin School (Chicago)

March

Wheaton-Warrenville South High School (Wheaton)

Benet Academy (Lisle)

Sources include news articles, police reports, county medical examiner/coroner registers, obituaries, & school or personal communications.