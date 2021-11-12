Youth Mental-Health Deaths in Chicagoland, 2021-2022 School Year
It’s been a tragic week for youth mental-health deaths in Chicagoland. Six high school students have taken their own lives.
On this page, I’ll attempt to track youth mental-health deaths that occur in Cook, DuPage, Lake, McHenry, Kane, Will, & Kendall Counties in the 2021-2022 school year, by name of the student’s school.
Each time a school is listed under a month represents one student.
Updated April 26, 2022
September
Glenbard South High School (Glen Ellyn)
Illinois Math & Science Academy (Aurora)
Lincoln Way Central High School (New Lenox)
Roycemore School (Evanston)
October
Neuqua Valley High School (Naperville)
Oswego East High School (Oswego)
November
Downers Grove North High School (Downers Grove)
Hinsdale South High School (Darien)
Lincoln Park High School (Chicago)
Minooka Community High School (Minooka)
Neuqua Valley High School (Naperville)
Providence Catholic High School (New Lenox)
Timothy Christian School (Elmhurst)
[School Unknown] (Melrose Park)
December
Families of Faith Academy (Channahon)
January
The Latin School (Chicago)
March
Wheaton-Warrenville South High School (Wheaton)
Benet Academy (Lisle)
Sources include news articles, police reports, county medical examiner/coroner registers, obituaries, & school or personal communications.