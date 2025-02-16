Documents that appear to be the emergency notices issued by the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission for internal circulation to local hospitals alerting them to patients with “unexplained pneumonia”.

Source: 30 December 2019 tweet

Translation: Online reports of SARS/suspected SARS outbreak in Wuhan, China

Chinese text: "在我们医院后湖院区急诊科隔离" (which translates to "In the isolation area of the emergency department at our hospital's Houhu District")

The image appears to be a chat conversation with several messages:

"China will be quarantined. Wash your hands! Mask! Gloves!"

"SARS has been basically confirmed, so nurses, please"

"Thank you Dr. Liu for the reminder"

There also appears to be a document or form in the background of one of the messages, but the text is not clearly legible enough to transcribe accurately

Wuhan Municipal Health Commission

Regarding the Treatment of Pneumonia of Unknown Cause

Emergency Notification

Relevant medical institutions:

Strengthen responsible leadership

Medical institutions at all levels should enhance their sense of responsibility, attach great importance to related medical work, clarify responsible leaders, determine leading departments, set up special working groups, coordinate resources, organize expert groups, make proper work arrangements, and ensure that diagnosis and treatment work is carried out in an orderly manner.

Standardize medical treatment

All medical institutions should strengthen outpatient and emergency management, strictly implement the first-visit responsibility system, actively mobilize forces to treat patients with unexplained pneumonia on the spot, and not refuse or delay treatment. They should strengthen multidisciplinary professional forces such as respiratory, infectious, and critical care medicine in a targeted manner, open up green channels, effectively connect outpatient and emergency departments, improve medical treatment emergency plans, strengthen medical staff training, and reasonably standardize diagnosis and treatment, strengthen the prevention and control of hospital infections.

Strict information reporting

At the bottom of the document, there is a clear statement: "No unit or individual may release medical information to the outside without authorization." The document includes an official red seal dated 2019.

Header: Municipal Health Commission Emergency Notice

Main Content: Emergency notice from the Municipal Health Commission on reporting the treatment of pneumonia of unknown cause

Relevant Medical Institution Details:

According to the emergency notice from the province, patients with pneumonia of unknown cause have appeared in the city

Human-to-human link is worthy to note with the situation and all units are requested to immediately check and report the patients

With pneumonia of unknown cause within the clinical statistics who have been treated in the past week, and submit the statistical data

Contact Information:

Contact: Mao Bing 85697893

Contact: Li Ying 85690943

Email: wheyzc@126.com

Date: December 30, 2019

Note: This appears to be a historical document from the early days of what would later become a significant public health event

