A Short Open Letter to Ann Coulter Regarding the New York City Mass Casualty Event of Spring 2020
Dear,1
I see the following tidbit in your recent article “The Enemy of My Enemy is RFK”:
I appreciate you including something related to the New York City mass casualty event of spring 2020, which I’ve actively investigated for a few years.
Some reactions and points that may be of interest to you:
I’m sure you’re aware the tidbit you gave/were given (which isn’t new) does not even begin to scratch the surface of a massive fraud event in New York City. Data show the rough equivalent of eight World Trade Disasters in excess death in six weeks (ten, if we extend to eleven weeks). There’s no complete list of names, no public death records fully substantiating the event, no federal inquiry, and a host of other problems, which I summarized recently and am continuing to research:
You’re right to highlight Helen Ouyang - whom I’ve called a “Presumptive Spokesperson” during the New York event. She was among the archetypal "Healthcare Heroes” out of New York which the government allowed to be elevated. All of her spring 2020 articles are replete with lies and misdirection far beyond the one you highlighted. Regarding young COVID deaths, I’m not sure there’s any reason to think only one was made up. Do you recall what the U.S. government said about the risk of COVID to “young” and “otherwise healthy” people - and what official doctors were reporting about young people in the hospital suffering from coronavirus? I do - and suggest reviewing the documentation below and the number working-age adults the Feds confirm died in New York. I trust you’ll find it as bizarre and unsettling as I do.
“Lachrymose” is a fitting word for the NYT’s “Those We’ve Lost” feature. The pages of the paper from January - May 2020 in particular are a veritable treasure trove of CIA-directed/-encouraged material. The crowning achievement of that propaganda operation was “An Incalculable Loss” - which you probably remember in real-time. I recommend looking at it again with the benefit of hindsight.
Finally, you said the media is constitutionally protected. This is true but (as you’re aware), all Americans have free press rights. The Constitution does not create a special entity called ‘media’ or ‘the press.’ Freedom of the press means the freedom to use a printing press - i.e., to duplicate and disseminate the written word. The expanded meaning goes beyond the written word, of course - and beyond the printing press. That’s what makes the Internet and my/your ability to send a message to thousands & millions of people instantaneously so threatening to those in authority who seek to control to what the populace ‘knows’ and believes. When average citizens like myself are censored, it as problematic as when a scientist or professional journalist is. I agree ‘watchdog media’ played an integral role in the events of early 2020 but disagree with any implication they were acting on their own versus also being “fed” and directed by government agencies/affiliates/syndicates.
I hope you & others will begin to more deeply consider that nothing we saw or heard during (what I call) The Human Rights Heist of 2020 was what it seemed.
We can prevent what occurred from happening again. In my view, getting to the bottom of New York & Bergamo (Italy) - and confronting the question of whether there was a pandemic at all - are the best entry points for doing so.
Regards,
P.S. I’m prone to typos & fall prey to autocorrect but will fix any errors I catch post-publication. (UPDATE: Sure enough I found some. Grace appreciated.)
