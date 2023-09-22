I posted a thread this morning on the platform-formerly-known-as-Twitter that I want to document here too, as an example of what Jonathan Couey calls “a spectacular commitment to lies.”

I’ll take it further and be more specific: The federal government has definitely made a spectacular commitment to spectacular lies in the matter of New York City’s 2020 death curve, which I’ve been examining closely as a hobby for over a year.

There are no signs of this commitment weakening anytime soon. If anything, it’s become deeper and more entrenched.

The recent “admission” that various officials and operatives suppressed a Lab Leak Theory is (in my opinion) a limited hangout that changes nothing about two core [and faulty] claims:

A pathogen leaked, jumped, and/or escaped from Wuhan, China, and “spread” person to person with lightning speed from that place in/around fall 2019 to the rest of the world.

The thing lurked silently, with no impact on excess death, until exploding in Iran, select provinces in Northern Italy, and parts of Spain, just before unleashing its fury on the largest and densest city in America, right after “15 Days to Slow the Spread” was declared.

Unless officials are compelled to substantiate the story that data from New York City’s mass-casualty are trying to tell, it’s unlikely the commitment to these lies will waver anytime soon.

So I’ll take another stab at illustrating the absurdity of their claims about the New York event.

No Signals…& No Steam?

Per federal data, New York City’s weekly respiratory disease deaths were normal and showed no signs of a risk-additive pathogen. Likewise, there were no signals in other causes of death, places of death, age group mortality, emergency department visits, ambulance dispatches, or 911 calls. This is especially true when comparing to the 2017-2018 flu season, which was severe mortality-wise.

Suddenly, when the government intervenes, respiratory deaths shoot up, as do a bunch of deaths blamed on a newly-named respiratory disease called COVID-19.

The graph above shows respiratory disease deaths and COVID deaths on different axes, so don’t miss that these are mutually exclusive, i.e., the COVID deaths are on top of/in addition to the other respiratory deaths. These underlying causes total 20,000 deaths in two months - most of it in hospitals.

Consider how ridiculous the proposition is: Just as a moderate flu season was winding down, when many of the most vulnerable would have already died or been admitted to the hospital, a pathogen comparable to flu in lethality (if not much lower) strikes and creates a mortality event that exceeds what the city reported in 1918.

Then, the pathogen is defeated or runs out of steam or who-knows-what as COVID deaths plummet and virtually disappear for months. Other respiratory disease deaths fall below baseline, but are much higher than the COVID-labeled deaths. Meanwhile, there is almost no all-cause excess to speak of for the rest of the year.

The narrative, reinforced with gusto by Anthony Fauci and Andrew Cuomo in December 2020 is this was a sign of New York’s good behavior after getting “slammed” in the spring. It was a lie then and is a spectacular lie now - one that continues to be told.

No Logical Comparison with Chicago

Compare the New York experience with Cook County (Chicago), where the first COVID case and “first” person-to-person transmission, were announced in late January.

We see the same thing in terms of timing - i.e., no evidence of a creeping deadly pathogen until government grants permission.

Unlike Bergamo, Italy, Chicago — New York’s only real “competitor” in Pandemic-Launch mortality — has a subway system and a demographically-comparable population to New York.

Like New York, Chicago hospitals used ventilators to “treat” COVID patients, with poor results. Yet Cook County’s respiratory disease and COVID mortality come nowhere close to New York’s eleven-week toll. (Same for all-cause deaths, population-adjusted.)

Observe as well that Cook County experienced no non-COVID respiratory disease spike in March and April, but had significant COVID-blamed deaths in the fall and early winter. So COVID was “done with New York” but not with Chicago?

Another lie.

No Reason for New York Not to Share the Secret to Fighting COVID

This, of course, begs the question of why New York didn’t tell Chicago (or Los Angeles) how to “handle” The Virus. Even if social distancing and masks stopped airborne respiratory pathogens (which they don’t), as a Cook County resident back then, I can assure you that my fellow citizens dutifully obeyed those and other illogical, illegal orders. So fidelity to non-pharmaceutical interventions can’t be the answer.

Nor, I humbly submit, is the argument that the “novel” pathogen burned through New York in one fell swoop but took more time in Chicago. Unfortunately, that perspective ignores how little we actually know about how respiratory pathogens circulate, transmit, and re-infect.

The spectacular lies about a novel deadly pathogen “hitting” New York harder are also clear from the city’s massive testing efforts early on. Researchers from one large metro-area health system concluded from their spring 2020 testing data that “SARS-CoV-2 infection was widely distributed prior to virus testing availability.” The implication being it was already everywhere and not adding to mortality in any appreciable way. In other words, “deadly virus” ain’t so deadly.

No Easy Way Out

Despite all this, the U.S. government still wants us to believe that excess mortality in spring 2020 in New York City and Chicago (and elsewhere) was largely the work of a sudden-spreading novel deadly coronavirus. They think we’re stupid enough to accept that this agent spread much faster and was far more deadly in New York City than in Chicago. (Reminder: New York’s death certificates aren’t public or subject to FOI request. Chicago’s are.)

Further, officials want us to agree that an even bigger catastrophe was looming and was avoided, thanks to executive branch “responses” at the federal and state levels.

I think they tell these lies in part because they have no easy way out of the lie that New York City was under attack from a deadly virus. It was images and numbers from New York (and Northern Italy) that convinced many Americans that there really was a disease-spread emergency.

Schools had to be closed. Restaurants couldn’t possibly be open. Theaters must go dark. Churches were dangerous places to be. Hospital capacity could not be compromised. Predictable harms and damages be darned.

Remember?

Locking down and waiting for a miracle shot to come with warp speed was the only answer to this GLOBAL PANDEMIC — because “Look what happened in New York!”

Well, I’ve looked - and I’ll keep looking - but all I’m seeing are Spectacular Lies.

Access my posts related to New York City’s spring 2020 mass casualty event here: