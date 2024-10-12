I saw another excellent testament to the power of the physical written word in my neighborhood today. (“Another” because I shared this example on July 4th.)

This one involves a Victorian-style home built in 1887 that is scheduled for demolition in the coming weeks. Because other recent tear-downs of similar houses have been replaced with contemporary builds that (in my opinion) don’t match aesthetic of the neighborhood and take up too much of the lot, I’m anticipating a design I’m not going to care for.

People are free to build the homes that suit their tastes and are in line with municipal code, of course, and I’m not suggesting anyone needs to send their architect to me for my personal approval. We’ve lived in areas where certain districts must adhere strict historical preservation codes, and that comes with its own set of headaches for homeowners - e.g., committees of despots who wield ridiculous rules about aesthetics.

Still, I’m sad to see this house go and hope its successor looks more like a sibling than a second cousin twice-removed or member of a different family altogether.

Apparently I’m not alone. At least one other person feels even more strongly than I do about the fate of the property - to the point of making and hanging a sign on the soon-to-demolished structure which says:

If you must replace me, at least make it timeless.

Whether a design is timeless is in the eye of the beholder, and a matter of…time, but I love this display for three reasons, besides the fact that I agree with it:

It’s public. I’m a fan of public expressions of opinion, especially those that are conveyed in a manner befitting the context and issue like this one is. Because my husband & I walk past the house every day and have been keeping tabs on its trajectory, we were encouraged, delighted, and relieved to see that someone else feels the way we do. It doesn’t matter who The Messenger is, if only The Messenger and ourselves feel this way, or if the sign gets taken down this afternoon. I admire the decision to express the opinion publicly and tactfully. It’s in-person. The message isn’t on a screen or social media platform. It’s real. On the house, respectful of the house, in readable lettering, on material and secured in a way conducive to the elements. The Messenger cared about how the message looks and limited the audience to those who live in the vicinity. Far more impactful, and more courageous, than a tweet or Facebook group post. It’s poetic. The Messenger has honored the history of the home - and personified it - by writing as though the home is speaking. To my ear, the tone is Victorian. I can hear the late Maggie Smith’s voice: If you MUST replace me, at LEAST make it timeless.

So bravo to whoever made & hung the sign for conveying a simple, temporal, and powerful message for all who pass by to see.

The physical written word remains undefeated.