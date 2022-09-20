Chicago Emergency Rooms Still Not at Pre-Pandemic Levels
When visits go down, deaths at home go up
Incredibly, daily visits to Chicago hospital emergency departments still haven’t recovered to pre-lockdown levels.
The association between ER visits and increases/decreases in the number of weekly Cook County resident deaths occurring at home is hard to miss.
I’ve yet to see or hear any PSAs from city or county health officials about these trends.
The very large increase (50% or more) in at-home deaths at the start of 2022 is another puzzle.
