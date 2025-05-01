Is it just me, or we are caught in a game of COVID Origins ping-pong?

China! US! China! US! (No, Ukraine!)

A new white paper from China reportedly ‘debunks’ the lab leak theory and points to the U.S. as the country that birthed COVID-19.

This is truly stupid - and exhausting.

Unless it has an undisclosed meaning, COVID-19 could not have come from anyone’s lab, because it’s the name the WHO gave to a fraudulent disease. Whatever SARS-CoV-2 is, it’s not an entity that transmits from human to human or multiplies and “spreads” in the air or via jet stream.

The Neverending Story: Lab Leak Edition does not become more believable with a change of setting. Debating which country "it" came from is a distraction from the fact that authorities around the world never had a scientific or medical basis for claiming a novel coronavirus was suddenly circumnavigating the globe. Testing helped create the illusion.

The blame-shifting serves both sides of a false binary, of course. It’s also a pretext for war and further empowers the pandemic/bioterrorism preparedness industries.

'Dissident' views supportive of "manmade spreading virus" - regardless of how benign “it” is presumed to have been - are egging on the players when they should be calling out the game as a complete farce.

As X user @WllmTell put it, “the lab leak theory perpetuates this strange belief in sci-fi. Too much sci-fi being taken as fact (or taken as an inevitable future) these days.”

I couldn’t agree more. Only in a world easily misled by Hollywood scriptwriters do people (including scientists and medical doctors) believe in "scary super-spreading thing from somewhere" while insisting that co-ordinated data manipulation of the ilk manifested in Bergamo and New York City’s death curves, for example, is impossible.

In other related news, RFK, Jr’s HHS and Jay Bhattacharya’s NIH announced the launch of “next-generation universal vaccine platform for pandemic-prone viruses” — effectively, more countermeasures for fake emergencies.

From the press release:

This initiative represents a decisive shift toward transparency, effectiveness, and comprehensive preparedness, funding the NIH’s in-house development of universal influenza and coronavirus vaccines, including candidates BPL-1357 and BPL-24910. These vaccines aim to provide broad-spectrum protection against multiple strains of pandemic-prone viruses such as H5N1 avian influenza and coronaviruses including SARS-CoV-2, SARS-CoV-1, and MERS-CoV. “Our commitment is clear: every innovation in vaccine development must be grounded in gold standard science and transparency, and subjected to the highest standards of safety and efficacy testing,” said HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. The program realigns BARDA’s operations with its statutory mission under the Public Health Service Act—to prepare for all influenza viral threats, not just those currently circulating. “Generation Gold Standard is a paradigm shift,” said NIH Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya. “It extends vaccine protection beyond strain-specific limits and prepares for flu viral threats – not just today’s, but tomorrow’s as well – using traditional vaccine technology brought into the 21st century.”

Because I believe Operation COVID-19 was, in part, an effort to “save” the flu shot from harms it had been afflicting - and preserve decades of lies about respiratory illness - I can’t say I’m surprised.

The push toward (what I’ve called) One Shot to Rule Them All is moving full steam ahead as planned.

Bhattacharya’s background includes flu shot research, just like his Great Barrington Declaration co-authors Martin Kuldorff and Sunetra Gupta, so it appears he was a ‘good’ choice for some of the Trump administration’s ‘health’ goals.

At this point, I'm not seeing how opposing the COVID shot and saying the ‘spreading manmade virus’ - or spreading ‘emergent-from-nature virus’ - wasn't as deadly as claimed attacks the core lies or helps dismantle the pandemic narrative as a whole. (Of course, the latter isn’t something Bhattacharya wants to do anyway, as he told

in

last year…)

The bottom line is this: Actions were taken to stage a non-existent threat, and decisions are clearly being made to prevent the truth about what really occurred and why from being disclosed.

If there’s a ping-pong match worth playing and watching, it’s not China versus U.S.

It’s We the People of the World versus They The Liars and Protectors of the Lies.

Related