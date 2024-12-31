Five years ago today the World Health Organization (WHO) decided emergency notices from the Wuhan Municipal Health Committee (WHC) about “unexplained pneumonia” were important enough to issue an alert.

Exactly why they made that decision is subject to debate, but it makes December 31st a great day to review the strange timeline of events involved in the “finding” & naming of SARS-CoV-2 & creation of COVID-19, if you haven’t done so recently:

Yesterday the WHO commemorated the beginning of (what I call) the Global Human Rights Heist in the following tweet:

“Five years ago on 31 December 2019, WHO’s Country Office in #China picked up a media statement by the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission from their website on cases of ‘viral pneumonia’ in Wuhan, China. In the weeks, months, and years that unfolded after that, #COVID19 came to shape our lives and our world. At WHO, we went to work immediately as the new year dawned. WHO employees activated emergency systems on 1 January 2020, and informed the world on 4 January. By 9-12 January, WHO had published its first set of comprehensive guidance for countries, and on 13 January, we brought together partners to publish the blueprint of the first SARS-CoV-2 laboratory test. All along, we convened experts and ministries of health from around the world, gathered and analysed data, and shared what was reported, what we learned and what it meant for people. Read about WHO’s actions here: https://bit.ly/3neFefP As we mark this milestone, let’s take a moment to honour the lives changed and lost, recognize those who are suffering from COVID-19 and #longCOVID, express gratitude to the health workers who sacrificed so much to care for us, and commit to learning from COVID-19 to build a healthier tomorrow. We continue to call on China to share data and access so we can understand the origins of COVID-19. This is a moral and scientific imperative. Without transparency, sharing, and cooperation among countries, the world cannot adequately prevent and prepare for future epidemics and pandemics. Today, as often, we pose this question: “is the world better prepared for the next pandemic than we were for COVID-19?” @DrTedros responds

The ‘Next Pandemic’ message from Director General Tedros Ghebreyesus is a good example of why the question of whether there was a pandemic at all in 2020 must be confronted. It’s not enough to repudiate ‘lockdowns,’ as Jay Bhattacharya suggested.

Some other things from the WHO’s post worth emphasizing:

It makes no sense whatsoever for the WHO to activate emergency systems the day after hearing about unremarkable pneumonia cases during flu season. That they did so is strongly suggestive of ‘lying in wait’ for a go signal (i.e., a planned/staged event).

The WHO saying in apparent reference to the Corman-Drosten testing protocol that it “ brought together partners ” to publish the blueprint of the first SARS-CoV-2 laboratory test” is the most proactive statement of ownership and coordination regarding the test that I’ve seen. Brought together how? Brought together why?

There is no explicit connection between SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19 in the tweet. Why is that? Are they connected? If so, how?

Why does the WHO say “the origins of COVID-19” rather than “the origins of SARS-CoV-2”? Is it possible COVID-19 has a lab origin - technically speaking - but SARS-CoV-2 does not? Is SARS-CoV-2 merely an uploaded sequence of no real significance that is covering or acting as a decoy/distraction from something else?

All things are possible when it’s five years later and we’ve been hit with limited hangout after limited hangout and no confessions about what threat existed or why that threat didn’t kill anyone until governments declared emergencies and gave it permission to do so.

I’m hopeful that 2025 will bring answers to the most basic questions about what occurred, why, and how.

adding on:

I agree that “only by detailed examination of the events of Dec 2019 - April 2020 that the truth about how and why the staged pandemic was launched will be revealed.”

The timeline is preposterous - as is the idea that a virus seeped, escaped, or hitched a ride on a lab worker somewhere at some point, “silently spread,” and managed to go off like a bombs in Bergamo, New York City, and elsewhere - while leaving other locations untouched.

There was no scam without the test - and test “blueprint” - and the WHO is now taking ownership for coordinating that effort.