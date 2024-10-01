I’ve written previously about differences between Denis Rancourt & me regarding the reliability of death data published by governing authorities, especially as applied to the New York City mass casualty event of spring 2020.

Yesterday, Rancourt made a comment on two other Substacks (here and here) about my most recent NYC article. More accurately, Rancourt made a comment about Mike Yeadon’s comment about my article. He did not react to my article when I posted it last week, either via a Note or another channel, and has not said anything about it to me directly.

I haven’t been shy about saying that I believe Denis Rancourt is mistaken to place a great deal of faith in all-cause death data published by the same governing authorities that have lied to us about everything. In my view, he would be wise to moderate his claims about dependability of such data by using more scientifically-cautious language that acknowledges the limitations and potential error and biases in all cause mortality. For a recent interaction around that topic, see my Note, his reply, and my response:

Being called a “broken record” does not offend me — goodness knows I’ve been called much worse! However, I don’t think I’m as much a broken record as I am the song New York, New York on intentional repeat, “spreading the news” that if you can “make it” [look like something it wasn’t] there, you can “make it” [look like something it wasn’t] anywhere. If the NYC curve is distorted in magnitude, timing, or both, then so is the U.S. curve, because the city’s curve underlies the country’s curve.

I focus on smaller geographical units than Rancourt does and use multiple kinds of data (not just death), contemporaneous documents/articles, books, reports, and interviews in an attempt to corroborate official claims about the NYC event. Like him, I’m less concerned with cause attribution that I am the “fact” of people’s death, regardless of cause. I don’t see what I’m doing as conflicting with or in direct competition with the “50,000-foot view” Rancourt and his associates have taken.

Because Rancourt’s comments yesterday were about me and not to me, I don’t feel compelled to address them. It is hard to tell if he read the summary I wrote, digested the data referenced, or understands the eleven sets of problems I outlined. The primary assertion in the article isn’t “This is a fraud op!” - it’s “America, this New York event has some serious problems and we deserve answers. Let’s wake up and see what there is to see.”

I don’t expect Denis Rancourt to take up that mantle, because he is the citizen of another country and does not seem to share my view on the relative importance of the NYC event in what was clearly global operation. We agree a mass homicide (his preferred term)/Democide (my preferred term) took place - and not just in New York.

I am highly motivated by and have a strong sense of duty around investigating what purportedly happened in America’s most-populous and most-iconic city in part because authorities across the country pointed to numbers from New York justify shutting down society and exacting weeks…then months…then years of harms on the populace - including my children. The message we heard in the Chicago area in March 2020 was loud & clear: New York hospitals are overwhelmed! Don't be New York! Stay home to slow the spread and save lives! Quite the show, in retrospect.

I’m grateful Denis Rancourt has interacted with me periodically on the New York issue, because it is more than I can say for just about any American scientist, doctor, of influencer in a comparable or significant position of influence. My belief about the NYC event at this point is that it is unsubstantiated mass casualty event that appears fraudulent & staged.

Let’s imagine I am completely wrong about the distortion of the official curve(s). We are still left with no basic proof of the biggest non-war mass casualty event in a U.S. city’s history and a whole host of other unexplained occurrences (e.g, the cardiac arrest event), no accountability for the names and movement of decedents, and missing, incomplete, or hidden data.

Government has every incentive to lie not just about the causes of death but about when, where, and how many people have died in an event or during a timeframe. It’s my hope that Denis Rancourt and other serious analysts can at least agree that the burden of proof is on those who made the initial claim about casualties in New York City (and elsewhere) - NOT on the skeptics who challenge & demand evidence for the claim.

Substack Exchanges between Denis Rancourt and Jessica Hockett

Readers can review Denis Rancourt’s reactions to things that I (individually or with colleagues) have written about the New York City event. Claims that Rancourt made which I refuted involve the increases in various settings of death, the number of deaths NYC reports experiencing each year, and precedent for the city handling a 25K-27K increases in dead bodies in eleven weeks.

1 November 2023: Does New York City 2020 Make Any Sense?

Rancourt Comment | Hockett Reply

14 May 2024: There is Simply No Way New York City Hospitals Handled 15K+ Extra Inpatient Deaths in 11 Weeks

Rancourt Comment | Hockett Reply 1 | Hockett Reply 2

9 May 2024: Denis Rancourt on the NYC Spring 2020 Event

Rancourt Comment 1 | Hockett Reply 1 | Hockett Reply 2

30 September 2024

Reposts of Eleven Serious Problems with the New York City Spring 2020 Mass Casualty Event

Rancourt Comment 1 | Rancourt Comment 2