En route to a sporting goods store last week, my 13-year-old daughter and I had this conversation. It’s part of an ongoing dialogue we have about the COVID event, which I’m sure will continue until one of us passes away.

Daughter: You know what I don’t get?'

Me: What?

Daughter: How people can think the whole world was created from an explosion.

Me: Yep, me neither.

Daughter: I just — I couldn’t even believe that if I wanted to.

Me: Same. If for no other reason than because things that are obviously designed have a designer.

Daughter: Yeah.

Me: Speaking of that —

Daughter: Oh no. Is this gonna be a COVID thing?

Me: Yep. So, speaking of ‘designs have designers,’ I didn’t always think the COVID ‘pandemic’ was a planned event, but I eventually came to think that because it was impossible to look back on what was done - like, really study it - and not see the design.

Daughter: (abrupt tone switch) Okay, you need to answer this once and for all: Do you believe in viruses? Yes or no?

Me: So, first let me—-

Daughter: NO. You can't do that. Answer the question! DO YOU BELIEVE IN VIRUSES? YES OR NO?

Me: Do you want me to answer the question?

Daughter: Yes! But you HAVE to answer it with YES OR NO!

Me: I object to those conditions.

Daughter: YES. OR. NO.

Me: I decline to respond, because I would actually like to answer the question - not simply say a word because you demand that I do so.

Daughter: I canNOT believe you don’t think people get sick!! Like it’s all in their mind or something!!

Me: That’s not what I believe. Of course people ‘get sick’ or feel sick. Including me, obviously. I don't dispute that.

Daughter: But you don’t believe in COVID or that there was a virus.

Me: I believe the government lied about there being new sickness caused by new virus and, as a result of all the lying, I’ve done a lot of reading and researching and realized viruses probably aren’t a thing. So YES, people get sick but NO ‘viruses’ aren’t a reason. (There’s your YES and your NO, by the way.) People can get sick from many other things. No one denies that. The question is whether things called viruses are a reason or cause.

Daughter: So viruses are FAKE? Like MADE UP?

Me: Well, I’m still learning about that, but the way I see it right now is that the things that are called viruses might be something else and aren’t in the air around us or get passed between us.

Daughter: Whatever. New topic.

Me: Okay. So you said you need a water bottle and what else?