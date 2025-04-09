Documenting the time Alex Berenson called me a boring, intellectually lazy, conspiracy theorist who was cosplaying badly at journalism
In view of Alex Berenson’s ‘realization’ about flu shots today, I would like to archive some tweets/content from October 2023.
7 October 2023 thread (with additional content threaded).
All Substack posts related to flu can be accessed on this page.
Alex has done some good work, unfortunately it seems his Liberal DNA has inhibited him from realizing most of truth of the past ten years.
exactly why i don’t subscribe to his substack—limited or severely handicapped journalism — not to mention his demonizing of cannabis.