Today, PANDA published “Does New York City 2020 Make Any Sense?” by Thomas Verduyn, Me, Jonathan Engler, Todd Kenyon, and Martin Neil. (Access via PANDA website or Substack.)

We give eight reasons to doubt what official data say about the city’s spring 2020 mass casualty event.

These aren’t the only reasons that New York City’s 2020 death curve appears specious, if not fraudulent, but they a lay foundation for other missing, discrepant, and unexplained data.

Wood House 76 readers know the New York event has been an object of intense interest and independent inquiry for me since 2021. I’ll continue to probe what occurred, alone and alongside colleagues, toward the goal of compelling federal, state, and city agencies to release all relevant records to the public.