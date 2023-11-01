Eight Reasons to Doubt New York City's 2020 Mortality
PANDA publishes my co-authored article on some of the reasons the Big Apple's big numbers don't add up.
Today, PANDA published “Does New York City 2020 Make Any Sense?” by Thomas Verduyn, Me, Jonathan Engler, Todd Kenyon, and Martin Neil. (Access via PANDA website or Substack.)
We give eight reasons to doubt what official data say about the city’s spring 2020 mass casualty event.
These aren’t the only reasons that New York City’s 2020 death curve appears specious, if not fraudulent, but they a lay foundation for other missing, discrepant, and unexplained data.
Wood House 76 readers know the New York event has been an object of intense interest and independent inquiry for me since 2021. I’ll continue to probe what occurred, alone and alongside colleagues, toward the goal of compelling federal, state, and city agencies to release all relevant records to the public.
I have just assumed the numbers of deaths in NYC was accurate- deaths are hard to fake or cover up in the US health system. I think it needs to be accepted that these people died in that 10 week period, which then leads to the question of why was it so much worse in NYC and Italy, for example? I have always had the impression, formed from anecdotal reports at the time, that hospitals in NYC were putting everyone on ventilators ASAP, with some claims that it was being done to control the output of virus from the lungs of the infected. If this true, then these hospitals and doctors killed most of these people in a misguided attempt to "save" them.
Do you have any data from a Hebrew free burial association or a chevra kadisha? I know this is just a slice of the population but no matter the emergency, Jews typically bury their dead within 24 hours or as close to that as possible. Not sure if anything could be extrapolated from that data but here’s an article from August of 2020 talking about how they were still dealing with excess deaths. https://forward.com/news/444382/qa-volunteering-with-chevra-kadisha-in-the-era-of-coronavirus/