I have a 12/20/21 email from ‘Great Barrington Declaration’ with a “belated thank you for signing”. I replied to a 10/6/20 email from a friend who asked me to sign telling her that I had signed the day before. So more than 14 months later my signing was confirmed. … I actually received four of the same email from them. The first email was 12/08/21, then 12/20/21, then 1/07/22, then 1/25/22.

Young forwarded me the emails. An image of the one she received on 8 December 2021 is below.

The text of the email, with links retained, follows:

Until last week, I thought I had signed the Great Barrington Declaration in October 2020. Though I no longer agree with what it advocates and assumes, I felt my digital signature should remain “on it” as a reflection of what I thought at the time.

After learning that the Declaration had been reopened to new signatories for its five-year anniversary, turning it into a “living” document, I emailed Brownstone Institute’s Lou Eastman to request removal, echoing what Jonathan Engler did last year.

Eastman’s reply suggested I hadn’t actually signed, and raises questions about both how and where the submitted names are stored and why only a handful are displayed.

I used the language in the email Jen Young forwarded to search my accounts again for any confirmation of having signed but the email she received (four times) did not turn up.

Social media posts show that I supported the GBD and its authors when it was first published, and continued to do so for the next two years or so. By early 2023, however, I was questioning its core tenets and some of the other statements now-NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya had made.

My and others’ pushback against his views is documented in some of the articles on this page: