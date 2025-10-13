Great Barrington Declaration
GBD
Great Barrington Declaration confirmation email sent and received more than year after signing
Jay Bhattacharya
Jay Bhattacharya on the COVID shot, measles shot, RFK, COVID origins, and Gain of Function research
26 January 2023 Interaction with Jay Bhattacharya, NIH Director Appointee
Jay Bhattacharya and the Resistance to Debating Whether There Was a Pandemic in 2020
Sunetra Gupta
Problems with Sunetra Gupta’s Assessment of the COVID Response and Next-Pandemic Solutions
Sunetra Gupta’s View on the Origins of SARS-CoV-2 and the ‘Threat’ Posed by Gain-of-Function Research
Claim of Function – it wasn’t a lab-leak and neither was it from the wet-market. (w/Martin Neil and Jonathan Engler)
Herd Immunity as Defined by Sunetra Gupta, Professor of Theoretical Epidemiology, University of Oxford (primary source)
Martin Kulldorff
COVID-19 counter measures should be age-specific (primary source)
Other
The Norfolk Group’s Presumptive Pandemic (work of Jay Bhattacharya, Martin Kulldorff, and six other American doctors/scientists that helped guide the U.S. House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic )
Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic Validates ‘Next Pandemic’ Preparedness Efforts