Share this post
Elmhurst Hospital
www.woodhouse76.com
Elmhurst Hospital
Articles related to the events at Elmhurst Hospital Center in Queens, New York City, during the spring 2020 death event. Displayed in the order they were written.
Wood House 76
Twitter Thread: Occupancy Data for New York's Covid "Epicenter" Hospital Contradicts Perception
Earlier this week, I posted a thread with data I received from New York City Health + Hospitals for Elmhurst Hospital Center in Queens that contradict impressions given about how full the hospital was during the initial weeks of stay-home orders…
Read more
2 years ago · 43 likes · 27 comments · Jessica Hockett
Wood House 76
New York is Hiding Crucial Hospital Data From Spring 2020 and Ignoring Questions about Discrepancies for an "Epicenter" Hospital
The NYS Department of Health is hiding crucial hospital data from spring 2020 that would help confirm whether New York City was overrun with patients, like media and officials claimed they were…
Read more
a year ago · 59 likes · 48 comments · Jessica Hockett
Wood House 76
UPDATE: New York City Public Hospital Agency Refuses to Release 2017-2019 Death Data
The entity that manages New York City’s public hospitals refuses to release the 2017-2019 death data I requested via freedom of information request…
Read more
a year ago · 60 likes · 48 comments · Jessica Hockett
Wood House 76
Difficulties Obtaining Raw Data for Two Studies Involving New York City's Taxpayer-Funded Public Hospital System
In theory, obtaining raw data from studies involving taxpayer-funded entities should be fairly straightforward and go something like this…
Read more
6 months ago · 45 likes · 50 comments · Jessica Hockett
Wood House 76
Daily Deaths (All Causes) in New York City Public Hospitals, Jan 1 - Dec 31, 2020
I’m finally sharing all-cause death data I obtained from NYC Health + Hospitals Corporation (HHC), the agency which operates the city’s eleven public hospitals, including “epicenter of the epicenter” Elmhurst Hospital in Queens…
Read more
6 months ago · 69 likes · 78 comments · Jessica Hockett
Wood House 76
NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County SARS Pandemic Response Simulation
After learning about a January 2019 pandemic simulation event in New York City’s public hospital system that was featured in a Netflix series a year later, I was able to obtain some of the materials used with participants in the event…
Read more
2 months ago · 37 likes · 8 comments · Jessica Hockett
Wood House 76
Discrepancy Involving Bed Occupancy Data for "Epicenter of the Epicenter" Elmhurst Hospital in Queens, New York
What you see in the figure below I consider a fraud signal…
Read more
a month ago · 47 likes · 4 comments · Jessica Hockett
Wood House 76
13 Deaths in a Day: The 'Apocalyptic' Coronavirus Surge at Elmhurst Hospital
On March 25, 2020, The New York Times said…
Read more
a month ago · 45 likes · 9 comments · Jessica Hockett
Wood House 76
How Busy Was the Elmhurst Hospital Emergency Department in Spring 2020?
I said in the previous Elmhurst Hospital post that the next Elmhurst post would be about why I doubt the hospital’s 2020 death curve is true. That post is delayed because I’m waiting on responses to a related records request…
Read more
17 hours ago · 5 likes · Jessica Hockett
Wood House 76
Discrepancies Between Monthly & Quarterly Elmhurst ED Visits as Reported via SPARCS and HHC
In yesterday’s article about challenges with obtaining Elmhurst Hospital emergency department visit data, I included a footnote (7) about a discrepancy involving monthly ED numbers colleagues & I used in Does New York City Make Any Sense? (Verdyn et al, 2023…
Read more
8 minutes ago · Jessica Hockett