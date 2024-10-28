Next Pandemic/No Pandemic

This page is for all posts related to individuals, groups, or documents that hold, represent, or lean strongly toward either a Next Pandemic view or a No Pandemic view. Added to Navigation Bar and replaces the Presumptive Pandemic section.

Next Pandemic

I characterize the ‘Next Pandemic’ view as holding the following tenets:

There was pandemic in 2020. (The WHO’s 11 March 2020 pandemic declaration is legitimate.)

A biological and pathogenic entity called SARS-CoV-2 (née 2019-nCoV) caused that pandemic.

SARS-CoV-2 is the causal agent of a disease with unique etiology - Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) – and adds risk of severe illness or death to one or more groups of people. Its sudden presence and/or “spread” created more risk beyond other known or hypothesized causes of respiratory illness, versus displacing it.

COVID-19 does not exist without SARS-CoV-2; other pathogens do not/cannot cause COVID-19.

There will be another pandemic.

This future pandemic will be/can be caused by a pathogen with characteristics similar to SARS-CoV-2.

No Pandemic

I reject the ‘Next Pandemic’ assertions and at this point believe the opposite: