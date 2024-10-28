Next Pandemic/No Pandemic

This page is for all posts related to individuals, groups, or documents that hold, represent, or lean strongly toward either a Next Pandemic view or a No Pandemic view. Added to Navigation Bar and replaces the Presumptive Pandemic section.

Next Pandemic

I characterize the ‘Next Pandemic’ view as holding the following tenets:

  • There was pandemic in 2020. (The WHO’s 11 March 2020 pandemic declaration is legitimate.)

  • A biological and pathogenic entity called SARS-CoV-2 (née 2019-nCoV) caused that pandemic.

  • SARS-CoV-2 is the causal agent of a disease with unique etiology - Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) – and adds risk of severe illness or death to one or more groups of people. Its sudden presence and/or “spread” created more risk beyond other known or hypothesized causes of respiratory illness, versus displacing it.

  • COVID-19 does not exist without SARS-CoV-2; other pathogens do not/cannot cause COVID-19.

  • There will be another pandemic.

  • This future pandemic will be/can be caused by a pathogen with characteristics similar to SARS-CoV-2.

No Pandemic

I reject the ‘Next Pandemic’ assertions and at this point believe the opposite:

  • There was no pandemic in 2020. The WHO pandemic declaration is fraudulent and criminal, even by their own bogus “redefinition” in 2009, because a newly-named coronavirus was not suddenly, quickly, or exponentially spreading from person to person or circulating “in the air”.

  • The biological entity called SARS-CoV-2 (née 2019-nCoV) did not cause a pandemic.

  • It was never demonstrated scientifically or medically that SARS-CoV-2 is the causal agent of a disease with unique etiology or that it is additive to the risk of severe illness or death for groups of people, independent of testing and maltreatment in response to a positive test results.

  • At most, COVID-19 is an ICD code (U07.1) and coding guidance. It is not a demonstrable “new” cause of death. The acronym may have multiple or alternate meanings (e.g., Covert Operation for Vaccine Induced Disease, Coronavirus Opioid, or Viral Infection Death)

  • Pandemics are not epidemiological or biological phenomena; no virus has ever been shown as the casual agent of a global disease spreading around the world over a brief period.

