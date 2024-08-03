Share this post
Dialogue w/Pierre Kory
www.woodhouse76.com
Dialogue w/Pierre Kory
Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil
'Spikeopathy' does not explain the 'novel' symptoms associated with COVID-19
Summary…
7 months ago · 184 likes · 186 comments · Martin Neil, Jonathan Engler, and Jessica Hockett
Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings
Debate: Was Covid-19 A Pandemic Caused By A Novel Pathogen Or Was It Created Solely By Harmful Policies and Fear Propaganda?
In the spirit and intent of fostering respectful scientific debate, a group of colleagues has asked some of us front-line clinicians to reply to a post written by Martin Neil, Jonathan Engler, and Jessica Hockett titled “'Spikeopathy' does not explain the 'novel' symptoms associated with COVID-19…
7 months ago · 327 likes · 409 comments · Pierre Kory, MD, MPA
Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil
Our response to Dr Pierre Kory
A few weeks ago, we wrote an article titled “'Spikeopathy does not explain the 'novel' symptoms associated with COVID-19: An investigation into competing alternative explanations,” which was written in reaction to a WhatsApp conversation in a group containing a number of ‘frontline’ doctors including…
7 months ago · 174 likes · 309 comments · Martin Neil, Jonathan Engler, and Jessica Hockett
Wood House 76
Pierre Kory’s New York Story
In recent weeks, Martin Neil Jonathan Engler & I have engaged in debate withPierre Kory, MD, MPA regarding characteristics and manifestations of COVID-19…
6 months ago · 65 likes · 113 comments · Jessica Hockett
Wood House 76
Pierre Kory Responds to My Questions About His New York City Experience
Dr. Pierre Kory sent me video-recorded responses to the questions I posed about his spring 2020 experiences in New York City and Madison, Wisconsin. [Transcript posted 2/14/24…
6 months ago · 78 likes · 155 comments · Jessica Hockett
Wood House 76
TRANSCRIPT: Pierre Kory's Video Responses to My Questions About His Spring 2020 COVID-19 Experience
I transcribed the three videos Dr. Pierre Kory sent me in response to observations I made & questions I posed about his spring 2020 experiences with COVID-19 in Madison, Wisconsin, and New York City…
6 months ago · 43 likes · 118 comments · Jessica Hockett