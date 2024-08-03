Dialogue w/Pierre Kory

Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings

Debate: Was Covid-19 A Pandemic Caused By A Novel Pathogen Or Was It Created Solely By Harmful Policies and Fear Propaganda?

In the spirit and intent of fostering respectful scientific debate, a group of colleagues has asked some of us front-line clinicians to reply to a post written by Martin Neil, Jonathan Engler, and Jessica Hockett titled “'Spikeopathy' does not explain the 'novel' symptoms associated with COVID-19…