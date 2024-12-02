Bergamo/Lombardy
Articles or presentations related to the spring 2020 mass casualty event in Bergamo/Lombardy region.
Yes, We Believe the Bergamo (Italy) All-Cause Death Curve is Fraudulent
A few people have made us aware that a German analyst named Tom Lausen is saying he believes the spring 2020 Bergamo (Italy) death spike is “faked” (see the thread here). This is akin to, but not exactly the same as, what we have both asserted about New York City curves — and now suspect of other locations, including Bergamo…
8 days ago · 74 likes · 13 comments · Jessica Hockett and Jonathan Engler
Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans versus COVID-19 in Bergamo, Italy
After writing this weekend about Bergamo’s death curve being fraudulent, the Lombardy province event that helped launch a pandemic declaration is still on my brain…
7 days ago · 41 likes · 5 comments · Jessica Hockett
Conversation with a London Server About Turin (Italy) Spring 2020 and the Impact of COVID Restrictions on Restaurants
During a recent trip to London, my husband and I enjoyed a lengthy meal at a restaurant which included an impromptu COVID-related conversation with a server from the Turin, Italy area. The questions that sparked the dialogue were about his country of origin and whether the restaurant had recovered from 2020…
21 days ago · 45 likes · 2 comments · Jessica Hockett
"A Message to the World from Italians Under Coronavirus Lockdowns"
A video posted the day before the Bergamo, Italy death peak is a primo example of how Italians were used to convince the Western world that a dangerous coronavirus from China was spreading with lightning speed — and coming soon to their country…
3 months ago · 82 likes · 13 comments · Jessica Hockett
The Lombardy/Bergamo (Italy) Events Via New York
If you read and were intrigued by our recent article on the Bergamo (Italy) death spike, you also may be interested in a segment from an IPAK webinar Jonathan Engler and I did earlier this year…
3 minutes ago · Jessica Hockett