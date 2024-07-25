Naming SARS-CoV-2

Wood House 76

UPDATE: July 8, 2024 Email to the WHO Regarding Its Statement About the Naming of SARS-CoV-2

Last week, I wrote about a claim on the WHO website regarding when and by whom the virus initially called 2019-nCoV was (re)named SARS-CoV-2. A WHO spokesperson responded to my inquiry. Amid further correspondence with that individual, the ICTV data secretary, and a ICTV Coronavirus Study Group member, I found additional documentation and re-read records…