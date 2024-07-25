Share this post
Naming SARS-CoV-2
The articles on this page are focused on (or include content related to) the naming of SARS-CoV-2. These were not conceived as a series but arose in part from discussions among associates. Displayed in the order written. Page accessible from navigation bar.
SARS-CoV-2: what's in a name? Everything.
“Naming is everything” might be a trite observation, but that doesn’t make it any less true…
3 months ago · 34 likes · 24 comments · Jonathan Engler
Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil
Virus Origins and Gain (Claim) of Function research
“I would rather have questions that can’t be answered than answers that can’t be questioned.” – Richard P. Feynman…
2 months ago · 136 likes · 117 comments · Martin Neil and Jonathan Engler
UPDATE: July 8, 2024 Email to the WHO Regarding Its Statement About the Naming of SARS-CoV-2
Last week, I wrote about a claim on the WHO website regarding when and by whom the virus initially called 2019-nCoV was (re)named SARS-CoV-2. A WHO spokesperson responded to my inquiry. Amid further correspondence with that individual, the ICTV data secretary, and a ICTV Coronavirus Study Group member, I found additional documentation and re-read records…
17 days ago · 23 likes · 1 comment · Jessica Hockett
The SARS-CoV-2 Name Game (Long Read)
More than four years after reports about a cluster of atypical pneumonia cases in Wuhan, China, the origin of “the virus” alleged to be the culprit remains debated and unresolved. Less mysterious and easier to chronicle is the origin of the virus’s official name…
5 days ago · 32 likes · 11 comments · Jessica Hockett
Timeline: The Naming of SARS-CoV-2
Key events related to names for the coronavirus the World Health Organization (WHO) initially called 2019-nCoV. Timeline supports and extends content in “The SARS-CoV-2 Name Game” article. Some documents and details related to the naming/coding of COVID-19 also included. Subject to ongoing revision…
a day ago · 18 likes · 10 comments · Jessica Hockett