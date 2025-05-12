Lab Leak/Origins
All articles related to SARS-CoV-2/COVID origins and claims about transmission. Shown in reverse-chronological order.
Wood House 76
Is there any possible way for SARS-CoV-2 and/or "COVID-19" to have a "lab origin"?
The Trump administration continues to push the idea that a spreading virus from somewhere wrought a pandemic…
an hour ago · 7 likes · Jessica Hockett
Wood House 76
The Show Must Go On!
President Trump issued Improving the Safety and Security of Biological Research, sending another signal that “The Show” about a pandemic must go on. The new order is effectively an "addendum” or action step following from the Lab Leak web page posted a few weeks back, which I wrote about here…
6 days ago · 32 likes · 6 comments · Jessica Hockett
Wood House 76
Was there ever any evidence for human-to-human transmission of 2019-nCoV?
On 20 January 2020, it was reported that China had confirmed human-to-human transmission of 2019-nCoV, after finding “no clear evidence” six days earlier…
15 days ago · 48 likes · 34 comments · Jessica Hockett and Jonathan Engler
Wood House 76
The new White House web page is basically another episode of a long-running Hyperreality TV Show that needs to be canceled ASAP
The White House published a new page yesterday that typifies the ongoing Hyperreality COVID-19 TV Show and trumpets numerous rehashed, unsupported statements…
23 days ago · 121 likes · 17 comments · Jessica Hockett
Wood House 76
Response to Clare Craig
My latest response to Dr Clare Craig. If you missed the previous correspondence please see this page…
a month ago · 50 likes · 9 comments · Jessica Hockett
Wood House 76
January 2020: The "China is lying about coronavirus cases and deaths" and "China is locking down" psy-ops
Changes made to headline after content added 16 April 2025…
a month ago · 71 likes · 30 comments · Jessica Hockett
Wood House 76
Department of Defense 2019 World Military Games report does not provide evidence of Early Spread of the thing named SARS-CoV-2 or incidence of a disease the WHO called COVID-19
A newly-released Department of Defense report about illness experienced by U.S. athletes at the 2019 World Military Games in Wuhan is not evidence of early incidence or “spread” of COVID-19/SARS-CoV-2…
a month ago · 38 likes · 12 comments · Jessica Hockett
Jonathan’s Substack
Does the UK's "REACT-2" antibody study prove that a novel virus was in circulation in 2020?
People who believe the fantastical story that a virus “somehow escaped” from a lab in Wuhan, traversed (most of) the globe, and temporarily wiped out the flu nearly everywhere often fall back on the UK’s REACT-2 study as evidence, and specifically this graph contained within one of its published reports…
a month ago · 85 likes · 54 comments · Jonathan Engler, Martin Neil, and Jessica Hockett
Wood House 76
Views on the things called viruses (including SARS-CoV-2)
I am guessing that my previous conception of viruses is similar to most people’s— including that of my own daughter: Viruses are very, very small things that are “out there,” can be “caught,” and can make people sick…
a month ago · 55 likes · 4 comments · Jessica Hockett
Wood House 76
Reactions to Meryl Nass's perspective on "The No Virus Narrative"
A follower directed me to this article by Meryl Nass…
2 months ago · 68 likes · 14 comments · Jessica Hockett
Wood House 76
On dividing a resistance, the existence of viruses, 'the COVID response', & spreading-non-deadly threats
Motivated by our interactions with Bill Rice and other apparent misunderstandings of our views, we seek to clarify our shared position on fundamental issues and questions…
2 months ago · 134 likes · 152 comments · Jessica Hockett and Jonathan Engler
Wood House 76
"Something wicked this way comes"
American writer Scott Morefield said on X today…
2 months ago · 60 likes · 6 comments · Jessica Hockett
Wood House 76
"Somehow, It Must Have Escaped"
This morning Elizabeth Hart sent me a story from The Telegraph (UK) and asked for my thoughts…
2 months ago · 48 likes · 8 comments · Jessica Hockett
Wood House 76
"15 Days to Slow the Spread"
Yesterday marked the five-year anniversary of the 15 Days to Slow the Spread - a difficult-to-define action around which nearly every data point in the fraudulent New York City Spring 2020 mass casualty event hinges…
2 months ago · 52 likes · 11 comments · Jessica Hockett
Jonathan’s Substack
Novelty and immunity: Why were we so blind to the obvious?
In “Why do people still believe in Covid?” Jonathan, Martin Neil , and Norman Fenton pulled together threads about PCR testing to remind readers that claims about a spreading novel virus causative of a unique disease are baseless and the WHO’s pandemic declaration was unwarranted, if not fraudulent…
2 months ago · 82 likes · 64 comments · Jonathan Engler and Jessica Hockett
Wood House 76
If It's So Deadly, Then Why Wasn't it Deadly?
Two years ago, an acquaintance I’ll call Beth brought an interesting study to my attention. Its results should make any reasonable person who hasn’t already reconsidered the nature of SARS-CoV-2—and the testing associated with it—do so…
2 months ago · 64 likes · 6 comments · Jessica Hockett
Wood House 76
The Unconvinced Alina Chan
Good news! Alina Chan, self-described “scientist against lab-based pandemics,” is not 100% convinced about a Lab Origin…
2 months ago · 30 likes · 6 comments · Jessica Hockett
Wood House 76
"No Evidence Whatsoever for an Infectious Entity"
To further encourage substantive dialogue, I am once again sharing an exchange between myself and Dr Mike Yeadon. (If you missed the first time, see here…
2 months ago · 59 likes · 8 comments · Jessica Hockett
Wood House 76
Matt Ridley's Believe It Or Not
Matt Ridley, coauthor of Viral: The Search for the Origin of COVID-19, is increasingly certain about “COVID” having a lab origin. If he had “very little doubt” in September 2024, he now appears to have none…
2 months ago · 45 likes · 3 comments · Jessica Hockett
Wood House 76
False Binaries that 'Limit the Spectrum of Acceptable Opinion' in the COVID-19 Debate and Perpetuate Lies Told by The Powers That Be (Part 1)
“All serious people and academics now agree with the Covid contrarian outcasts from 2020. This makes the debates very boring…
3 months ago · 106 likes · 94 comments · Jessica Hockett and Jonathan Engler
Wood House 76
Did the Corman-Drosten Protocol “rely on social media reports” to seek (& then find) SARS-CoV-2?
Amidst so many problematic things about the Corman-Drosten protocol - the PCR testing assay used to launch a pandemic - and the circumstances around its emergence, it’s easy to miss a curious and troubling statement in the results section…
3 months ago · 53 likes · 4 comments · Jessica Hockett and Jonathan Engler
Wood House 76
Two Sides of the Same Spreading Novel Virus Story
I want to capture something in real time in the hopes of helping more people see what I (and colleagues and others) have said for a while now…
3 months ago · 62 likes · 6 comments · Jessica Hockett
Wood House 76
Follow Up: CIA Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic Origins vs. New CIA Director John Ratcliffe
This is a follow-up to my evaluation of the CIA’s ‘low confidence’ assessment regarding the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic. I have made several updates since publication, which are in the article itself…
3 months ago · 41 likes · 13 comments · Jessica Hockett
Wood House 76
The CIA's 25 January 2025 Statement About the 'Origins' of the COVID-19 Pandemic
The U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) released a statement yesterday about the ‘origins’ of the COVID-19 pandemic…
4 months ago · 54 likes · 5 comments · Jessica Hockett
Wood House 76
Conversation with Meryl Nass on Gain of Function Research
Meryl Nass published an article this week in which she emphasized a critical need to ban Gain of Function research and called doing so “the most important thing President Trump is doing right now…
4 months ago · 54 likes · 9 comments · Jessica Hockett
Wood House 76
14 January 2020 - 20 January 2020: Human-to-Human Transmission of 2019-nCoV
The day after the WHO endorsed the Corman-Drosten PCR testing protocol, the agency said Chinese authorities “have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) identified in Wuhan, China…
4 months ago · 52 likes · 2 comments · Jessica Hockett
Wood House 76
Do the Origins of SARS-CoV-2 Matter?
There’s an emergent orthodoxy about the “origins of COVID” I want to address before the end of 2024. A recent tweet from Neil Oliver is a good example…
5 months ago · 56 likes · 21 comments · Jessica Hockett
Wood House 76
What Do I Think About the Term 'Bioweapon' & Whether the U.S. Activated Counter-Measures in Response to SARS-CoV-2?
In this post, I transfer two Twitter threads with my layperson’s opinion on use of the term ‘bioweapon’ in the COVID discussion and the question of whether the U.S. government activated ‘vaccine’ countermeasures in response to SARS-CoV-2. (I made some adjustments for readability and added some content here and there…
6 months ago · 55 likes · 9 comments · Jessica Hockett
Wood House 76
Sunetra Gupta's View on the Origins of SARS-CoV-2 and the 'Threat' Posed by Gain-of-Function Research
In this companion to Claim of Function - It Wasn't a Lab-leak and Neither Was It from the Wet-Market, I share comments Sunetra Gupta made during Panel 4: COVID-19 Origins and the Regulation of Virology at the Stanford University symposium Pandemic Policy: Planning the Future, Assessing the Past…
6 months ago · 49 likes · 8 comments · Jessica Hockett
Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil
Claim of Function - it wasn't a lab-leak and neither was it from the wet-market
Yes, that old chestnut again…
6 months ago · 115 likes · 112 comments · Martin Neil, Jonathan Engler, and Jessica Hockett
Wood House 76
COVID-19 Did Not Come From a Lab
An honest, objective reading of records and timeline makes clear that COVID-19 (aka, covid) did not come from a lab. Continuing to say it did enables the perpetrators who staged a global pandemic…
6 months ago · 99 likes · 14 comments · Jessica Hockett
Wood House 76
"Question Everything" (Except That Thing)
We contacted two prominent 'alternative' media outlets well-known for elevating COVID-dissident views and championing free speech/free press rights with a proposal to spark a public debate about the SARS-CoV-2 origin story and accompanying pandemic narrative. We asked if they would publish our article presenting questions to the chief proponents of the …
7 months ago · 63 likes · 17 comments · Jessica Hockett, Jonathan Engler, and Martin Neil
Wood House 76
Thinking About Lab Leak...
Inspired by good dialogue with Ann Bauer on X, I’m departing from my usual focus a bit to document some things I am thinking about the SARS-CoV-2 “lab leak” hypothesis. I confess to not keeping up with the latest news from Lab Leak Land and therefore may be missing robust responses to the observations I’ll make about that point of view. I trust readers …
7 months ago · 59 likes · 14 comments · Jessica Hockett
Wood House 76
Timeline: The "Finding" & Naming of SARS-CoV-2 and Creation of COVID-19 (U07.1)
Key events related to names for the coronavirus the World Health Organization (WHO) initially called 2019-nCoV. Timeline supports and extends content in “The SARS-CoV-2 Name Game” article. Some documents and details related to the naming/coding of COVID-19 also included. Subject to ongoing revision…
10 months ago · 23 likes · 10 comments · Jessica Hockett
Wood House 76
The SARS-CoV-2 Name Game (Long Read)
More than four years after reports about a cluster of atypical pneumonia cases in Wuhan, China, the origin of “the virus” alleged to be the culprit remains debated and unresolved…
10 months ago · 38 likes · 11 comments · Jessica Hockett