Presentations & Appearances (COVID-Related)
About Wood House 76 and Jessica Hockett
2022
4 May 2022: "Suspended for revealing COVID death inflation." MintPress News Livestream hosted by. YouTube
22 May 2022: “Jessica Hockett discusses her Emma Woodhouse account suspension.” Bishop on Air, hosted by Greg Bishop.
2023
3 May & 25 July 2023: “Toward a New York City Hypothesis.” | Rumble
29 July 2023: “Me & J.J. Coeuy” | Jessica Hockett (Wood House 76) - 2020 NYC COVID statistics. GigaOhm Biological, hosted by Jonathan Couey Bitchute | Rumble | Odysee
24 August 2023: “Enigma of rapid mortality surge NYC 2020” (with) hosted by | You Tube
10 September 2023: “New York City: A mass casualty event inexplicable by viral spread”. Presentation to The Israeli Public Emergency Council for the Covid-19 Crisis with.
12 September 2023: "Viruses are Not Bombs.” Article and Twitter Space hosted by
17 November 2023: “We Think the NYC 2020 Death All-Cause Death Curve May Be False” (with), hosted by . | Daily Clout
1 December 2023: “YouTube Pulls Video of Me & Mark Kulacz Talking About New York City's Mass Casualty Event on Housatonic Live” | “Interview w Jessica Hockett (Wood House 76) on 2020 New York City health data (and more)” Housatonic Live, hosted by Mark Kulacz. BitChute | Odysee | Rumble
2024
26 February 2024: “Talking About the New York City 2020 Death Spike with Leslie Manookian on the Health Freedom Defense Fund Podcast” | “Conversations on Health Freedom with Guest Jessica Hockett.”
11 March 2024: “Did Strategic Chemical Poisoning & Orders to EMS Trigger New York City's Spring 2020 Home Death Event?” | ”Deaths at Home in New York City April 2020: Was it Really COVID?” Housatonic Live, hosted by Mark Kulacz. Rumble | Bitchute.
25 March 2024: “What Happened in New York?” IPAK-EDU Science Director’s Webinar (with) [Password: NYC-Bergamo-325?] | Related Wood House 76 post.
10 April 2024: “Miri Meets…Jessica Hockett” hosted by
22 April 2024: “NYC 2020 - WHAT THE ^.*." HAPPENED?!!!” on Conscious Action for Truth hosted by Mahara Daniel | Rumble
23 April 2024: “New York City Spring 2020: Mass Casualty Event without Proof or Explanation” (Presentation to Senator Ron Johnson’s staff with John Khademi and Jonathan Couey)
2 May 2024: “Speaking to Vivienne Fischer and Wolfgang Wodarg About the New York City Spring 2020 Event” | Session 203 of the Coronavirus Investigation Committee: Pitchforks and Torches via Odysee (start at 1 hour, 13 minutes).
15 September 2024: On Andrew Cuomo “Hiding” the New York Nursing Home Death Toll. The Real Story with Jeanne Ives. (segment starts at 22:15) | Related Wood House 76 post.
23 September 2024: “Jay Varma, Drug-Fueled Sex Parties, and the NYC Death Spike”. | “Jessica Hockett responds to former NYC COVID Czar’s drug-fueled sex parties.” Chicago’s Morning Answer.
20 November 2024: “The Freedom Conversation Podcast: NYC 2020, Propaganda, Global Coordination, Authority over the Body, What Makes People Sick & Other Fun Things...” | Jessica Hockett aka WOODHOUSE76: COVID Researcher”. The Freedom Conversation Podcast.
2025
10 March 2025: “Dissecting the New York City 2020 death spike and other holes in the 'spreading virus from afar' story with Dennison Joyce.” Through the Looking Glass (WIOX Radio).
28 March 2025: “Excellent Conversation with Jeremiah Hosea about the New York City Mass Casualty Event and COVID-19 as a Coordinated Operation.” | The Baseline Episode 85
13 May 2025: “My conversation with Jerm Warfare via UK Column”. | “The COVID Data in New York was Faked.”
16 May 2025: “Nobody wants to talk about this”: Segment from interrupted 'Stop the Shots' Space on The New York City Mortality event. | Direct link to Space, hosted by Jeremiah Hosea.
19 August 2025: "What Happened in New York?" Speaking with Dennison Joyce about the NYC Mass Casualty Event of Spring 2020. Through the Looking Glass (WIOX Radio).