Today I was on Chicago’s Morning Answer with Amy Jacobson & John Anthony, talking about the former New York City COVID czar’s drug-fueled sex parties during “lockdown.” We also discussed the Cuomo hearings and the fact that the biggest mass casualty event in NYC history hasn’t been verified with basic death records and could be fraudulent.

The Dr. Jay Varma *Confessional* videos have generated the intended amount of outrage, as people are once again reminded that officials across America and throughout the world held one set of COVID rules for You & Me and another for themselves. It’s the same essential story we saw with Boris Johnson, Neil Ferguson, Gavin Newsom, Lori Lightfoot, and [insert your own leader here] - none of whom feared a coronavirus, and behaved accordingly, even while pushing policies that harmed the populace and violated civil liberties many times over.

The alleged gatherings attended by Varma and his pediatrician wife certainly put public health hypocrisy & disregard for laws around illicit substances in full view and keep Operation COVID in the news cycles, which I appreciate. Things Varma says about the purpose of mandates, vaccine irrelevance, the role of teacher unions in keeping schools closed, etc., are sobering and maddening examples of the lies we were told & sold.

In the bigger picture, I am hoping New Yorkers and members of city council who are demanding accountability (like Vickie Paladino) are angry enough about these admissions to question everything that happened in spring 2020. We still have an unsubstantiated Big Apple Death Spike that was used to justify illegal mass quarantines of healthy people, forbid funerals & weddings, close businesses & houses of worship — and convince Americans and the world that a shot was needed.

I’m not sure if city council realizes the pathogen the COVID czar wasn’t worried about is blamed for the deaths of more than 20,000 New Yorkers in a couple of months - including many working-age adults - but someone should let them know.

Since The Dead can’t be found in The New York Times, FEMA trucks, funeral money, or records showing exactly how 27,000 extra bodies were moved, maybe the first question Jay Varma can be asked at a hearing is, “Where are the bodies?”

