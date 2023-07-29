Me & JJ Couey
A conversation between two people who dissent from other Covid dissidents.
I was honored this morning to be a guest on JJ Couey’s Gigaohm Biological broadcast. (Watch via Bitchute, Rumble, or Odysee.)
After chatting about schools & Covid - including the University of Illinois’ unethical saliva-test program - we dove into New York City’s spring 2020 mass casualty event.
We agree that the events and death toll in American’s largest city were used to scare the country and justify sudden implementation of a response akin to an anticipated bomb attack, rather than a disease outbreak. I suggest that timeseries data and primary source documents I’ve been analyzing raise serious questions about when, where, and if people died.
Last year, JJ broke from a group of researchers investigating the lab leak theory of SARS-CoV-2’s origins. To get a good sense of his claims and views, I recommend his recent presentation to the National Citizens Inquiry in Canada.
You can follow him on Twitter: @JJCouey.
I think the "undercover epicenter nurse" Erin-Marie Olszewski is a phony whistleblower. She was previously virtually unknown, but on June 11th 2020 local time, she did her big media debut by appearing on Tucker, InfoWars, and Del Bigtree's show the day. When I searched for the earliest tweets which mentioned her, many of them were links to versions of her viral video that were reposted by David Icke's BitChute channel or by Banned.Video, and some of the very first people who mentioned her on Twitter were David Icke and his son Gareth (https://i.ibb.co/58GZptC/early-tweets-about-undercover-nurse-erin-marie-olszewski.jpg, https://twitter.com/search?q=until%3A2020-06-12+%28%22undercover+nurse%22+OR+erin+olszewski%29&src=typed_query&f=live). Why were the first people who discovered her such big names?
Olszewski wrote that she worked "in the antiterrorism units at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa. Most of what happened there is stuff that I can't talk about. Even the fact that there is an antiterrorism unit there isn't known by many people." (https://books.google.com/books?id=Dn_rDwAAQBAJ&pg=PT91) MacDill is where the headquarters of the U.S. Special Operations Command are located, and Alex Jones has also bragged that some of his staff members have worked at USSOC at MacDill ([https://web.archive.org/web/20180523163150/https://alexjonesexposed.info/). In a talk in 2022, Olszewski said that she had been trained in psychological operations: "There's a lot of propaganda. But, I've kinda had an inkling of what was going on, because my job in the army is actually trained at the John F. Kennedy special warfare center in Fort Bragg in psychological operations and civil affairs. So I've had that figured out, and I'm looking at it and I'm like, this is exactly what the government taught us. Right. So they're using this on our own people right now." (https://gregwyatt.net/did-erin-malone-olszewski-work-undercover-at-hospitals-schools-and-orphanages-in-iraq/) Olszewski served in the 432nd Civil Affairs battallion which is a subunit of the United States Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command, and the emblem of the battallion features the Masonic motto "Bringing Order to Chaos" (https://www.facebook.com/FallenHeroesHonored/posts/2194515117269455, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_Army_Civil_Affairs_and_Psychological_Operations_Command).
Olszewski's viral video was produced by the British company Journeyman Pictures, which used to specialize in making films about war zones, and their first films were pro-Israel propaganda about the Israel-Palestine conflict (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Journeyman_Pictures). Why did some random nurse get an overseas production company to produce her film?
In 2019 in the U.S., there was a rally called "Millions March Against Mandatory Vaccination" whose main coordinators included Kevin Tuttle's organization Wisconsin United for Freedom and Erin Marie Olszewski's organization Florida Freedom Alliance (https://nationandstate.com/2019/10/12/flvaxgate-controlled-opposition-vaccine-groups-in-florida-carry-out-sophisticated-cointelpro-type-operation). Both organizations were founded in 2019, and the domain names of both of their websites were registered in April 2019. Tuttle's LinkedIn profile has now been deleted, but it used to say that he worked as a "Public Affairs Officer" in the United States Air Force from 2001 to 2007, and he used to work for a company which translated pharmaceutical inserts (https://i.ibb.co/rFdhHPM/kevin-tuttle-linkedin-public-affairs-officer.png). In 2021, Kevin Tuttle appeared on the Stew Peters Show as an "undercover dad" who used spy glasses to covertly record his visit to a vaccination clinic with his son, just like how Erin used spy glasses to record Elmhurst Hospital. A third ex-military anti-vaxxer is Dawn Jolly, whose LinkedIn profile says that she served as an "Operations Specialist" at the U.S. Navy from 2001 to 2003 and that she worked for Pfizer from 2014 to 2016 (https://www.linkedin.com/in/healthypatriot/). In 2019, Dawn Jolly founded an anti-vax non-profit called "CT Freedom Alliance", and like Olszewski, she has appeared as a guest on Fox News (https://wethepatriotsusa.org/617-2/). So I have found three different anti-vax organizations whose name features the word "Freedom" and the name of a state and that were founded in 2019 by someone who calls themselves ex-military.
In 2018, Paul Offit met with Olszewski and Tuttle along with other anti-vaxxers in the same network, like Jamie Lynn-Juarez who said that "I come from a very high-ranking military family" (https://gregwyatt.net/erin-olszewski-and-the-paul-offit-affair/, time 0:58).
The main purpose of Erin's short-lived organization Florida Freedom Alliance was to oppose Florida Senate Bill 64, which would've removed religious exemptions that allowed unvaccinated children to enter school. The bill was proposed by Senator Lauren Book, but it was originally drafted by Rabbi David Shabtai. Florida Freedom Alliance hired Ron Watson as their lobbyist. He used to be a lobbyist for the pharmaceutical industry, but his story is that he changed sides because his kid was injured by a vaccine (https://www.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=758739677910042). However two weeks before Lauren Book proposed the bill, she was presented a Senator of the Year award by Ron Watson (https://gregwyatt.net/ron-watson-erin-olszewski-and-kevin-tuttle/). Lauren Book runs a non-profit organization called Lauren's Kids, whose stated goal is to fight against the sexual exploitation of children, but the logo of the organization features a heart and a butterfly, which are both symbols associated with pedophilic organizations according to FBI.
The ex-marine "health freedom activist" Cordie Williams spoke to a crowd on January 6th along Leigh Dundas, and he has a chiropractic practice called "Health From Within" whose logo is a butterfly that consists of two interlocking hearts (https://www.facebook.com/healthfromwithinca/). A bio of Leigh Dundas says that "Since 2013, Leigh has fought human trafficking abroad, focusing on southeast Asia - running undercover former Special Ops agents into child brothels to gather Intel" (https://freedomfighternation.org/about/). Olszewski said that she worked in orphanages while she was stationed in Iraq, Kevin Tuttle and his family traveled in Romania helping kids in orphanages, and Adam Ringham who is another ex-military anti-vaxxer in their network posted a video on Facebook where he looked for volunteers to visit orphangaes around the world (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SGOtTPISC84).
Leigh Dundas is listed as having completed 9 services by the Church of Scientology (https://www.truthaboutscientology.com/stats/by-name/l/leigh-dundas.html). She is the president of an anti-vax organization called Advocates for Physicians' Rights, whose treasurer Lori Prescott has has "Silver Meritorious" status in Scientology which means she has donated at least 500,000 USD to the International Association of Scientologists, and she has also reached OT level VII (https://www.facebook.com/notes/654971248780380/, http://www.truthaboutscientology.com/stats/by-name/l/lori-prescott.html).
Olszewski wrote that she lives "right by Clearwater Beach", but the world headquarters of the Church of Scientology are located in Clearwater (https://books.google.com/books?id=Dn_rDwAAQBAJ&pg=PT136). In 2019 which was the same year when Erin founded Florida Freedom Alliance, another short-lived anti-vax organization in Florida called called Conscience Coalition was founded by Renee Bessone and her husband Greg Mitchell, who was called Scientology's main lobbyist in Washington (https://www.businessinsider.com/church-of-scientology-washington-lobbyist-2015-4). Bessone has reached OT level VIII, which is the highest possible auditing level in Scientology (https://www.truthaboutscientology.com/stats/by-name/r/renee-bessone.html). Mitchell's lobbying firm has also represented Soros's Open Society Policy Center (https://www.facebook.com/notes/4567792496626364/, https://www.opensecrets.org/Lobby/firmsum.php?id=F223880&year=2018). The domain name of Conscience Coalition was registered by Timothy Akey, who is a former pharmaceutical representative (https://www.facebook.com/notes/4567792496626364/). The excecutive director of Conscience Coalition is Jonathan Lockwood, who said on Twitter that he is a Scientologist, and who has been hanging out in the same circles as Olszewski (https://twitter.com/JNTHN_LCKWD/status/1576004158246699008).
"Covid" is the engineered destabilization of the global economy. "COVID-19", the operation, is essentially a cover-up for systematic debt-leveraged monetary expansion. "Covid-19", the disease, is nothing more than a disease of ATTRIBUTION to other causes.
All of the exaggerated and repeated fear-based messages from the media and government agencies this were just part of the advertising campaign for the pharmaceutical industry’s newest lucrative product- mRNA “vaccines” which they plan to roll out as the new medical “miracle cure” for a variety of “ailments”, e.g. new line of “cancer vaccines.”
The plan is for the mRNA "vaccines" to be Pharma's new cash cow and launch an entirely new Bio-Tech wave of financialized "disease management."
"Disease" has replaced war as the world's primary money spinner, the elites need continuing large-scale health crises to keep the economy going.