I was honored this morning to be a guest on JJ Couey’s Gigaohm Biological broadcast. (Watch via Bitchute, Rumble, or Odysee.)

After chatting about schools & Covid - including the University of Illinois’ unethical saliva-test program - we dove into New York City’s spring 2020 mass casualty event.

We agree that the events and death toll in American’s largest city were used to scare the country and justify sudden implementation of a response akin to an anticipated bomb attack, rather than a disease outbreak. I suggest that timeseries data and primary source documents I’ve been analyzing raise serious questions about when, where, and if people died.

Last year, JJ broke from a group of researchers investigating the lab leak theory of SARS-CoV-2’s origins. To get a good sense of his claims and views, I recommend his recent presentation to the National Citizens Inquiry in Canada.

You can follow him on Twitter: @JJCouey.