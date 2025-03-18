Wood House 76
Dissecting the New York City 2020 death spike and other holes in the 'spreading virus from afar' story with Dennison Joyce
10 March 2025 Broadcast
Jessica Hockett
Mar 18, 2025
I was delighted to speak to Dennison Joyce again via his WIOX radio program “Through the Looking Glass” on 10 March 2025. Dennison is an excellent interviewer who does his homework and asks insightful questions.

Topics we covered in the hour-long broadcast, with links to related content, follow:

You can find the first time I spoke with Dennison here:

