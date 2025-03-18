Dissecting the New York City 2020 death spike and other holes in the 'spreading virus from afar' story with Dennison Joyce

I was delighted to speak to Dennison Joyce again via his WIOX radio program “Through the Looking Glass” on 10 March 2025. Dennison is an excellent interviewer who does his homework and asks insightful questions.

Topics we covered in the hour-long broadcast, with links to related content, follow:

Absurdities of the New York and Bergamo 2020 all-cause death curves, what Jonathan Engler & I have called “Twin Peaks of Data Engineering Feats” which - at the time - were intended as examples of what could happen if “a city near you* doesn’t lock down and take the virus seriously.

Problems with the “official narrative” about the New York event, why it is so important for the biggest non-war mass casualty event in city (if not U.S.) history to be verified with records the public can review, and what it means for an all-cause death curve to be manipulated or fraudulent.

Evidence of absence from the New York event (aka, “dogs that didn’t bark”), including the dearth of authentic testimonies, images of body movement, and FEMA trucks that were under-used as temporary morgue storage.

Anomalous ambulance dispatch data in NYC and a massive out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA) event that officials have yet to investigate or explain.

The ridiculous propositions of the “spreading virus from afar” story. (See also related articles/threads on Los Angeles, Tokyo, Iran, and the first U.S. “case”).

False binaries such as lab leak/wet market and early treatment vs. oxygenate/sedate/ventilate that kept the public from questioning whether a novel coronavirus was spreading

The sudden increase in deaths among younger adults in New York City and spring 2020 message that young and otherwise healthy people were at risk.

Some reasons I think New York City death curve is distorted by at least two weeks, i.e., the “time shift hypothesis”. (See here for one study mentioned.)

Difficulties obtaining records from NYC Health + Hospitals via FOI. (See list at the end of this article.)

Data discrepancies involving “epicenter of the center” Elmhurst Hospital (e.g., bed occupancy data, emergency department visits)

The use of testing to create the appearance of a new disease and the illusion of spread. (See here for Northwell study mentioned.)

Lack of evidence that COVID-19 is a unique disease or that the agent named SARS-CoV-2 causes that disease.

Mis-classified accident and overdose deaths in Cook County (Chicago).

Potential motives involved in the staging of a pandemic via the COVID Event.

Flu shot mandates in the United States