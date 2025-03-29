Excellent Conversation with Jeremiah Hosea about the New York City Mass Casualty Event and COVID-19 as a Coordinated Operation

A highlight of my week was being

’s guest on “The Bassline” —

.

a weekly show focused on culture and politics with a penchant for the medical freedom conversation

Jeremiah is a musician and chess instructor living in Harlem, which made him the perfect person to speak with about the New York City mass casualty event of spring 2020.

Listeners will appreciate his relaxed style as we cover a range of topics and questions related to the COVID event. (I am markedly more intense!!)

http://jeremiahhosea.com

https://thebassline.podbean.com/

https://x.com/Earthdriver