Excellent Conversation with Jeremiah Hosea about the New York City Mass Casualty Event and COVID-19 as a Coordinated Operation
Excellent Conversation with Jeremiah Hosea about the New York City Mass Casualty Event and COVID-19 as a Coordinated Operation

Jessica Hockett
Mar 29, 2025
Transcript

A highlight of my week was being

Jeremiah Hosea
’s guest on “The Bassline” — a weekly show focused on culture and politics with a penchant for the medical freedom conversation.

Jeremiah is a musician and chess instructor living in Harlem, which made him the perfect person to speak with about the New York City mass casualty event of spring 2020.

Listeners will appreciate his relaxed style as we cover a range of topics and questions related to the COVID event. (I am markedly more intense!!)

http://jeremiahhosea.com

https://thebassline.podbean.com/

https://x.com/Earthdriver

Jeremiah’s Substack
My personal Substack
By Jeremiah Hosea

Independent researcher focused on COVID events in early 2020, with an emphasis on the New York City death spike. Writing from a wood house.
